Company culture impacts workplace safety

The importance of safety in the workplace has never been more pronounced, especially as discussions surround company culture's influence on this crucial aspect of working environments. Lisa Preece, a partner and solicitor specialising in personal injury claims at Nelsons Solicitors, has noticed an increase in client inquiries concerning workplace safety, which has led to pressing questions about how deeply ingrained safety practices are within various organisations. “Whether you are working directly for an employer or as a contractor or subcontractor, it's likely that you will be shown a set of documents that outline how the business will protect you from any workplace risk," she mentioned. However, she emphasised the disconnect that often exists: “It is the everyday culture that can often dictate how this is enforced".

High-risk roles such as those within the construction and manufacturing industries carry greater potential hazards, reflected in the alarming statistics from RIDDOR which reported 138 work-related fatalities in the UK in 2023/24, placing construction among the highest risk sectors. Lisa noted that typical workplace accidents reported include incidents involving forklift trucks and transport within loading bays, as well as falls from heights due to inadequate safety measures.

As safety concerns escalate, employees increasingly turn to online resources for guidance on workplace injuries. Since 2021, there has been a notable rise in Google searches for terms related to workplace accidents. Searches for “accidents at work” skyrocketed by 293% and “workplace accident claim” surged by an astonishing 775%. This trend reveals a growing determination among individuals seeking justice, intensified by a significant rise in searches for “how to sue my employer” in 2024.

Lisa highlighted the implications of this trend, saying: “The significant number of people actively seeking information on workplace injury claims underscores the very real and growing problem and our personal injury solicitors have seen first-hand the devastating consequences when safety becomes secondary to output." She further cautioned against the perils of prioritising productivity over safety, elaborating that “When pressure builds to get things done, it can lead to dangerous shortcuts, and unfortunately, it's the employees who can pay the price.”

For those who have experienced workplace injuries, it is vital to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident's root cause, especially when liability is contested. As Lisa observed, “While all employers, contractors and subcontractors are legally bound to ensure workplace safety policies are followed, the pressure in many environments can lead to dangerous shortcuts.”

Detailed analyses of company cultures often reveal trends where safety practices are resisted. “It is not unusual for our team to encounter cultures where safety is deprioritised, despite existing policies," she stated. This resistance frequently materialises in sentiments like “we've always done it like this”, illustrating a stagnation in safety practices.

Understanding and addressing these cultural issues are crucial. Lisa reiterated that a meticulous investigative approach is essential, ensuring clients receive appropriate compensation, not just for immediate injuries but also for long-term impacts on their careers and daily lives. To claim for an accident at work, individuals must be aware of the three-year limitation period and that employers must maintain liability insurance.

For further information and assistance with workplace injury claims, individuals can contact Nelsons Solicitors by visiting their website.