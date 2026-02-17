The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced a £473,000 penalty against Euro Car Parks for failing to respond to a legally mandated information notice. This fine marks a significant milestone as it is the first penalty issued under the CMA's new fining powers granted by the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024. According to the CMA, "It is a legal obligation to comply with them – they are not optional," underscoring the seriousness of the breach.

The legal notice, issued in July 2025, was part of the CMA's procedure for collecting evidence that could lead to further investigations. The authority made seven attempts to elicit a response from Euro Car Parks, employing various communication methods such as registered post, in-person delivery, and multiple emails directed at company directors. However, the company did not respond for three months, leading to the imposition of the fine.

Only after being informed about the impending penalty did Euro Car Parks respond, claiming they had blocked the CMA's emails, believing them to be fraudulent. "We’ve used our new powers to fine a company for failing to respond to such a notice – and it sends a clear message," stated Hayley Fletcher, Senior Director of Consumer Enforcement. The CMA deemed this excuse insufficient, resulting in the hefty fine aimed at ensuring compliance with future requests.

In addition to ignoring the CMA's communications, Euro Car Parks sought to prevent the public disclosure of its name by applying for an injunction in the High Court, which was subsequently denied. The CMA reiterated that despite the legal actions taken, this does not indicate that Euro Car Parks is currently under investigation for infringing consumer protection laws.

The CMA emphasised that timely responses to information requests are crucial for the effective execution of their work. By failing to comply, Euro Car Parks not only delayed the CMA's processes but also wasted valuable resources. The £473,000 fine represents 75% of the maximum fixed charge allowable for such a breach, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.

As the CMA examines the information received from Euro Car Parks, the authority continues to work on consumer protection, having recently launched multiple investigations into various online practices such as pricing and advertising. This action signifies a pivotal step in ensuring that businesses in the UK adhere to legal standards, reinforcing consumer confidence in the market.