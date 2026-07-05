Claire Mayfield-Tulip joins Sheffield Property Association

The Sheffield Property Association has made a significant move in strengthening its leadership team with the recent appointment of Claire Mayfield-Tulip, a highly regarded real estate specialist from one of the city’s prominent legal firms. With over 25 years of legal and operational experience, Claire will join the S-PA as a director, leveraging her extensive background as director and head of operations in the real estate department at Sheffield solicitors BRM.

Known for her unwavering commitment to the growth of the South Yorkshire property sector, Claire has dedicated her professional career to the region. Having moved to Sheffield as a student, she has worked with several leading legal firms, joining BRM’s expanding real estate team in September 2024. Her robust network spans across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, where she has accrued significant experience advising developers in both residential and commercial property sectors.

Additionally, Claire holds a position as a non-executive director at Sheffield Technology Parks, showcasing her deep involvement in local initiatives. Her recent appointment to the S-PA board aligns with the organisation's core mission to unify senior industry expertise in a bid to enhance the built environment of the Sheffield City Region. Claire expressed her motivations, saying, “I wanted to join the S-PA board because I am passionate about supporting the advancement of Sheffield City Region and helping it become the very best version of itself.”

She emphasised the importance of collaboration, stating, “I believe collaboration across the public and private sectors is essential if we are to deliver meaningful change, support sustainable development and create greater economic growth and prosperity across the city and wider region.” Claire's aspirations include raising the profile of Sheffield and South Yorkshire nationally while fostering projects that benefit both current residents and future generations.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time, with new opportunities emerging in housing, commercial development, infrastructure, and innovation-led regeneration throughout Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Her rich experience with local developers and businesses will enhance the association's strategic direction and advocacy efforts. Tim Bottrill, director at the Sheffield Property Association, commented, “Claire brings a wealth of experience, deep regional knowledge and a genuine passion for Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Her understanding of the development landscape, coupled with her commitment to collaboration and economic growth, will be a significant asset to the board and our members." He added, “We are delighted to welcome her as a director and look forward to working together to support the continued success of the region.”