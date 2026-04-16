Charlotte Hébert-Salomon, a trusted advisor for clients in the tech sector, has been promoted to partner at De Gaulle Fleurance. With her extensive experience focusing on intellectual property and information technology, she has served both French and international clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, AI, video games, healthcare, agri-food, and energy. Her ability to devise innovative strategies and provide insightful guidance has made her a highly valued figure among her clients.

Hébert-Salomon began her career at De Gaulle Fleurance, where she honed her skills over eight years before expanding her expertise at another French firm and subsequently an Anglo-Saxon firm for five years. She made a return to De Gaulle Fleurance in 2022, bringing a wealth of knowledge that she now applies to help clients navigate the complexities of intellectual property protection and technology law. Holding a professional master’s degree in Innovation, Communication, and Cultural Law, alongside a master’s in business law, she is well-equipped to tackle the challenges presented by emerging technologies.

In her new role as partner, Hébert-Salomon expressed her gratitude for the promotion, stating “I am honored by this promotion, which is a tremendous recognition of my commitment and my career at De Gaulle Fleurance.” She highlighted the evolving landscape of technology, particularly the impact of AI, and the pressing questions it raises around creativity and intellectual property in a globalised market. Her mission is to support technology companies as they adapt to these transformative changes.

Jonathan Souffir, a member of De Gaulle Fleurance’s executive committee, added “We congratulate Charlotte on this promotion, which reflects the quality of her work and her dedication to our group.” He acknowledged the ongoing challenges companies face in adapting to AI-driven transformations, particularly in sectors like HealthTech and creative industries. With Hébert-Salomon leading the charge, clients are confident in their ability to navigate this new landscape, ensuring they secure their projects and maximise their value in a rapidly changing environment.