Chadwick Lawrence promotes nine legal professionals

Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors, a prominent Northern law firm, has recently unveiled a series of internal promotions, celebrating the exceptional accomplishments and unwavering dedication of its personnel after achieving a record-breaking year. In total, nine individuals have been promoted, signifying the firm’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering growth within the organisation.

The newly appointed roles include four salaried partners, three associate solicitors, one senior associate, and one senior licensed conveyancer, with promotions spanning several essential departments such as commercial property, wills and probate, and litigation. This strategic decision not only reflects the firm’s robust performance but also its desire to invest in its people.

Among those elevated to salaried partner status are Kiran Hamilton, a solicitor specialising in wills and probate, along with Andrew Dickinson, who focuses on commercial property and dispute resolution. Zoe Allen, a litigation expert, and Kayleigh Needham, manager of the real estate team and a conveyancer, round out the new salaried partners, collectively bringing nearly five decades of experience to the table.

In addition, Ashley Mallett has progressed to associate solicitor, working within the real estate department, while Anu Simkhada-Best and Katie Solano take on similar roles in the wills and probate and commercial property sectors, respectively. Furthermore, Charlene Corkett, based in Wakefield, is now a senior licensed conveyancer, with Matt Perry stepping up to the position of senior associate in the Acclaim Credit Management & Recovery division.

The firm has marked a significant milestone, having achieved a turnover of £18.1 million in 2025 while exceeding a headcount of 250 staff members. Neil Wilson, the managing partner at Chadwick Lawrence, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the recent promotions, stating that “these appointments significantly strengthen our team, deepen our expertise and enhance our overall capability as a firm. By recognising and promoting our talent, we are not only investing in our people but are also reinforcing the strength and future success of the business."