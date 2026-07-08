Celebrating excellence in legal aid lawyers

Legal aid lawyers across England and Wales gathered to celebrate their vital contributions at the Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year Awards, held in London on Friday, 3 July. Organised by the Legal Aid Practitioners Group, the event recognises the dedication of lawyers, organisations, and teams who enable access to essential legal advice and representation for those in need.

This year’s awards featured a special accolade sponsored by the Law Society of England and Wales, which was awarded to the Bristol Law Centre for its exemplary work within the sector. Law Society president of England and Wales, Mark Evans, expressed his congratulations, stating “to all the winners and finalists at this year's Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year Awards.” He noted that the dedication of legal aid professionals is evident in their daily efforts, saying, “Every day, legal aid professionals help individuals navigate some of the most challenging moments in their lives, providing expert advice and representation when it matters most.”

Evans further highlighted the broader impact of this work, asserting, “The impact of that work extends far beyond individual cases. Legal aid providers support families, strengthen communities and help ensure that justice remains accessible to everyone, regardless of their circumstances.” He concluded with a recognition of the challenges facing the sector, mentioning, “Years of underinvestment have placed significant pressure on legal aid providers and made it increasingly difficult to sustain this crucial public service in many areas of law.”

In a call to action, Evans reiterated the Law Society’s commitment to securing the future of legal aid, stating, “The Law Society continues to call for meaningful investment in both civil and criminal legal aid to help secure the future of the sector and ensure that people can access the legal support they need whenever they need it.”