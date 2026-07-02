CCRC urged to enhance casework assurance

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has been urged to improve its management and quality assurance processes, according to the first independent inspection commissioned by interim Chair Dame Vera Baird DBE KC. Published by HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI), the report evaluated the handling of 60 cases and noted a commendable commitment among staff to the commission's mission. However, it also revealed significant gaps in consistent quality assurance, with the existing processes prioritising timeliness over thorough analysis and quality.

Inspections indicated that while casework teams had reached appropriate conclusions, many cases suffered from unnecessary delays due to a lack of focus and structure in quality assurance. The report highlighted the urgent need for a risk-based approach that prioritises effective and proportionate enquiries to avoid drifting cases. "Every delay, every gap in quality assurance, and every case that drifts without justification is a real person waiting longer for answers they deserve," said HMCPSI Chief Inspector Anthony Rogers.

The report provided six priority recommendations requiring attention within the next 12 months, including carrying out a training needs assessment and reviewing first-line assurance mechanisms to emphasise quality rather than process. The CCRC has accepted the findings and intends to publish its response, as the new leadership aims to drive transformation and restore public confidence in the commission's role. The inspection forms part of a broader initiative to reform the CCRC, ensuring it adequately addresses cases of alleged miscarriages of justice while improving operational efficiency and applicant trust.