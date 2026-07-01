CCRC refers cases of two men

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has taken a significant step by referring the cases of two men to the Court of Appeal. Both individuals were handed indeterminate sentences for crimes committed nearly two decades ago, despite having completed their minimum terms. Christopher Brown, convicted of arson at the age of 18 in November 2005, received an Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentence with a minimum term of 18 months. Jamie Jackson, convicted of wounding with intent at 19 in July 2006, was given an IPP sentence with a two-year minimum tariff.

This referral is part of the CCRC's broader thematic review of IPP and DPP sentences. The Commission has been working on over 180 other cases and has referred nine similar cases in 2026 alone. The CCRC's recent reviews have been influenced by recent court judgments, specifically R v Williams (2024) and R v Davis & Others (2026). In light of these judgments, the CCRC believes there is a real possibility that the sentencing judges may not have adequately considered the age and immaturity of both applicants when assessing their dangerousness and future risk.

Dame Vera Baird KC, Chair of the CCRC, expressed optimism regarding the outcomes of these referrals, stating “The Court of Appeal’s recent considered judgment, delivered some weeks after they freed five IPP prisoners in the case of Davis & others, has endorsed the principles upon which we have based our recent IPP and DPP referrals.” She emphasised the significance of age and maturity in determining dangerousness and the appropriateness of sentences, suggesting “There is a real possibility the Court will take the same approach in the cases of Mr Jackson and Mr Brown.”

Both IPP and DPP sentences were designed for serious offenders considered dangerous, but these sentences were abolished in 2012. Since then, current IPP and DPP prisoners like Brown and Jackson have remained incarcerated under their original terms. The CCRC, an independent body established under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995, aims to address miscarriages of justice within England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. With around 1,600 applications for review annually, the CCRC has referred approximately 3% of these cases to the appeal courts since its inception in 1997.

The outcome of the Court of Appeal's decision regarding Brown and Jackson remains to be seen, but it could set a precedent for addressing the concerns surrounding the treatment of individuals sentenced under the now-abolished IPP and DPP frameworks. As the CCRC continues its important work in reviewing these cases, it underscores the evolving nature of justice in the UK, particularly concerning the balance between public safety and fair sentencing practices.