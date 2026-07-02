CCRC announces transformation following inspection

In a move prompted by a recent inspection report from His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI), the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) published a plan for change on Thursday, 2 July. This inspection was initiated last September under the direction of Dame Vera Baird KC, the CCRC’s Interim Chair, shortly after her appointment. It forms a crucial part of a broader review, instigated by the Lord Chancellor, concerning the functioning and governance of the Commission.

While examining a selection of 60 cases, HMCPSI found that the CCRC’s casework teams consistently reached sound and correct conclusions. The Inspection Report praised the commitment of the staff, stating that “every person we spoke to was committed to doing the best they could with a demonstrable understanding of the impact their work could have on the lives of applicants and victims.” However, the report highlighted that the quality assurance for casework had been notably inconsistent and unstructured.

Dame Vera emphasised the significance of the CCRC, noting that “for about 1800 applicants a year, who have exhausted their appeals but assert that they have been wrongly convicted or sentenced, the CCRC is the place of last resort.” She pointed out that although the organisation has operated since 1997, its processes had never undergone inspection, unlike other components of the Criminal Justice System.

The inspection resulted in HMCPSI making six recommendations for the upcoming year and a total of 34 suggestions for improvement. Dame Vera thanked HMCPSI for their “clear focus on casework quality assurance” as she confirmed that in the past year, the Commission referred 45 cases to appeal courts, approaching historical highs for such referrals.

Going forward, all casework will be systematically planned and independently scrutinised. Dame Vera further stated, “I am fortunate to have a committed new Chief Executive in Tracey Calleia, with whom I have spoken with the inspectors. She and I have met with casework staff and management to work up a plan for change, to meet the recommendations, though some changes have already been made.”

The CCRC has published an executive summary of the action plan on their official website, reiterating their commitment to reform, as Dame Vera asserted, “We will strengthen our quality assurance framework, clarify expectations, and ensure our processes efficiently deliver just outcomes.”