Butcher & Barlow expands with new office in Stoke-on-Trent.

The new office situated at Festival Park will concentrate on supporting clients with a range of issues from residential and commercial property to agricultural concerns and estate administration. Clients will benefit from the expertise of the Firm across various disciplines, ensuring comprehensive support regardless of their legal needs.

Heading the new office is Partner Kelly Myatt, who has a rich background in residential, commercial, and agricultural property law. Kelly, with her extensive experience, has represented a diverse clientele, including farming families, landowners, and property investors. She aims to collaborate closely with colleagues throughout the Firm, recognising that personal, family, property, and business interests frequently intersect.

Reflecting on the launch, Kelly said, “Opening an office in Stoke-on-Trent is an exciting step for Butcher & Barlow and for the clients we support across North Staffordshire, North Shropshire and the Staffordshire Moorlands." She emphasised the importance of community, stating, “This is an area with a strong rural and property community, and our first priority is to be visible, approachable and useful to those clients.”

The establishment of this office is a crucial part of Butcher & Barlow’s broader regional expansion strategy. While the initial focus will be on enhancing their rural, property, and private client base, there are plans to expand their corporate and commercial work as the office gains momentum.

Senior Partner Jonathan Aldersley noted, “Our growth has always been considered and client-led. The Stoke-on-Trent office gives us a stronger base in an area where we already see real demand for the Firm’s rural, agricultural, property and Private Client expertise." He added that, “Over time, we expect the office to become an important part of our wider corporate and commercial offering."

As the office begins to establish itself, the primary objective is to create lasting relationships with local individuals, families, landowners, and business owners. The Firm is committed to growing in a manner that aligns with the specific needs of the region, underlining Butcher & Barlow’s dedication to client service and community engagement.