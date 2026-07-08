Browne Jacobson strengthens presence with new hire

Browne Jacobson has made a significant move by appointing Antony Woodhouse as a partner in its London office. This strategic hire is designed to bolster the firm's international strategy and improve its reinsurance and insurance capabilities, particularly with Woodhouse’s extensive experience as a Bermuda Form arbitration specialist. His addition signals the firm’s ongoing commitment to expand its expertise within this niche market.

The appointment is part of a broader pattern of growth for Browne Jacobson in London, which recently saw a double-hire of Adam Berry and Adam Culy. Overall, the firm has made 13 lateral partner hires throughout 2025/26, six of which have been in London. This trend underscores Browne Jacobson’s strategic investment in specialist disputes expertise, and Woodhouse's arrival plays a crucial role in their ambition within the insurance and reinsurance arbitration domain.

Antony Woodhouse brings with him over 30 years of experience advising clients in the London Market and beyond, covering a broad spectrum of lines. He is particularly noted for his work in Bermuda Form arbitration, a specialty that is both technically demanding and commercially significant. This expertise positions Browne Jacobson to better serve clients operating in this complex space.

Reflecting on his new role, Woodhouse stated “Browne Jacobson has the ambition, the platform and the culture to compete at the very top of the international arbitration market, and that is exactly where work sits. The timing feels right, and I cannot wait to get started." His comments highlight his keen sense of purpose as he steps into this strategic position.

Jonathan Newbold, head of financial services and insurance at Browne Jacobson, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition, remarking “We are delighted to add a practitioner of Antony's quality to our ambitious and growing insurance and reinsurance team serving the London market and international clients. Following the addition of Adam Berry and Adam Culy at the end of last year, and a wider programme of targeted growth across our dispute resolution teams, we have continued to bring in exceptional talent wherever we see the opportunity to build a market-leading offering.”

This latest development positions Browne Jacobson as a formidable player in the international arbitration landscape, poised for further growth and success in the years ahead.