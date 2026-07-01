Broadfield opens new São Paulo office

Broadfield, the innovative global law firm, announced its expansion into Brazil by opening an office in São Paulo in partnership with IW Melcheds, a renowned Brazilian law firm. This new office marks Broadfield's first presence in Latin America as part of its strategy to provide world-class legal services enhanced by local insight. Peter Sacripanti, Chair of Broadfield Holdings, emphasised the importance of this move, saying “Brazil is one of the world’s most important, fastest-growing legal markets, and São Paulo is a critical hub for clients doing business across the Americas.”

The São Paulo branch is aimed at serving clients with interests in Brazil and broader Latin America, allowing the firm to provide local companies, entrepreneurs, funds, and family businesses access to its extensive global platform. IW Melcheds has a strong reputation for its practical, multidisciplinary approach and has been recognised by major legal rankings including Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500. The firm boasts a team of experienced partners skilled in transactional, regulatory, and advisory matters.

Ricardo Inglez de Souza, co-Managing Partner of IW Melcheds, believes that a global perspective is essential, noting “We have always believed that a global approach to legal challenges is a must for attending to our clients in Brazilian legal matters.” Meanwhile, Roberto Rached, also a co-Managing Partner, highlighted the benefits of the collaboration, stating “Working in association with Broadfield provides our clients with a more robust cross-border framework while enabling us to continue delivering practical, technically rigorous advice in Brazil.”

Broadfield's ambitious expansion follows its launch in December 2024 and subsequent growth across the UK, Hong Kong, and the US. Since its inception, the firm has onboarded 164 laterals, including 50 partners globally and aims to continue growing in key jurisdictions. Distinctively, Broadfield separates the practice of law from the operational demands of running a law firm, leveraging its affiliation with SHP Legal Services, a branch of A&M Inc. This strategic model allows Broadfield to integrate Alvarez & Marsal’s advisory capabilities while remaining a partner-owned law firm, enabling a cohesive strategy that encompasses legal, tax, regulatory, and operational elements for their clients.