Brabners strengthens presence with London office

Brabners has made significant strides in its growth strategy by appointing Susan Samuel and Matt Ramsden as partners, who both join from DLA Piper. Their hiring coincides with the opening of a permanent office at 4 Coleman Street, situated in the heart of the City of London. This move not only bolsters Brabners' real estate practice across London and Leeds but also marks a strategic entry into the UK's largest legal market, enhancing the firm’s national reach and capabilities.

With nearly 30 years of experience in UK and international real estate investment, Samuel will play a pivotal role in developing the London office while also expanding the firm's presence in Leeds. She emphasised the unique position Brabners holds within the legal sector, stating, "Brabners has built something genuinely distinctive with the quality of its people, the strength of its client relationships and a real clarity about the kind of firm it wants to be." Her focus will be on delivering commercially focused advice, addressing the evolving needs of real estate investors facing market pressures.

Ramsden will enhance the firm’s investment and property management team, bringing expertise in managing complex retail and office assets. He aims to improve processes and provide tailored advice to clients with diverse portfolio needs. Brabners’ new London office spans 5,300 square feet and has a BREEAM 'Excellent' rating, consistent with the firm’s commitment to sustainable practices and its recent B Corp recertification.

Robert White, CEO at Brabners, noted that the firm’s success positions it well to take advantage of emerging market opportunities. He expressed confidence in their new team, underlining the importance of their physical presence in London. "With Susan and Matt, working with Stuart, Russell and the wider team, we have the right people, in the right place, to continue to build something special," he said.

Nik White, Managing Partner at Brabners, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the office as a reflection of the firm's values, stating, "4 Coleman Street reflects who we are as a firm – it's a well-designed space, operated to the highest sustainability standards." He also acknowledged the critical importance of Samuel and Ramsden’s appointments in aligning with the firm’s ambitions in the Capital.

The opening of the London office forms part of Brabners' broader growth narrative, which includes remarkable commercial momentum across its service lines. The corporate team has been particularly active, advising on transactions valued over £500 million in just the first half of 2025, more than double the previous year’s figures. This growth has not gone unnoticed, as Brabners has received accolades such as Regional Firm of the Year and ESG Firm of the Year at various prestigious awards.

From its new base at 4 Coleman Street, Brabners aims to combine its deep sector expertise across corporate, litigation, real estate, and tax, reinforcing its commitment to making a difference for clients, employees, and the wider community.