Brabners promotes six to partnership level

Brabners has celebrated a milestone achievement by promoting six lawyers to its partnership amidst a year of remarkable growth. This latest round of promotions marks the firm’s largest in its history, incorporating achievements from across various practice areas, including corporate, regulatory, housing, employment, and litigation. The six new partners—Daniel Finn, Deepika Raino, Ellen Hawthorne, Hannah Morrison, Mark Gannon, and Oliver Andrews—bring a diverse array of experiences to the firm, many having progressed from trainees to leaders in their fields.

Daniel Finn, who began his journey at Brabners as a trainee solicitor in 2014, now serves as a partner in the corporate team. He has significantly contributed to developing one of the UK’s most active employee ownership trust practices and has expanded the firm's operations into the brewery and hospitality sectors. Ellen Hawthorne and Mark Gannon have both advanced within the housing practice, with Ellen offering support to housebuilders and Mark bringing his expertise in housing litigation to the table.

Joining the employment, pensions, and immigration team is Hannah Morrison, a former trainee with a notable reputation for her work in the recruitment sector. Deepika Raino steps up as a partner within the regulatory and professional conduct team, adeptly handling matters for clients across multiple sectors. Finally, Oliver Andrews, with expertise in litigation gained since joining Brabners in 2013, focuses on shareholder disputes and corporate issues, while also expanding the firm's pensions litigation offering.

The promotion of these six aligns with a broader organisational commitment to nurturing talent and creating career pathways within Brabners. As managing partner Nik White stated, “Our continued growth is built on the talent, commitment and ambition of our people.” This ethos is reflected in the wider promotions announced, which also include advancements to associate, senior associate, and legal director levels.

The firm has further enhanced its leadership with Ruth Hargreaves appointed as Head of Corporate, following a successful year where the corporate team advised on deals worth over £762 million. In addition to these internal promotions, Brabners has made nine lateral partner hires within the past year, strengthening its position in real estate, insolvency, and restructuring.

As Brabners capitalises on its strong momentum, with record revenues and the opening of a new London office in recent months, it has also retained its B Corp certification and is committed to achieving net-zero status by 2040. This investment in talent and sustainability indicates a promising future for both the firm and its clients.