Blind man sues British Museum over accessibility

Dr Yusuf Ali Osman, registered blind, is adamant that the British Museum is neglecting its legal responsibilities by not offering audio described tours for its Bayeux Tapestry exhibition. Under the Equality Act, service providers are obliged to make reasonable adjustments to ensure everyone can access their offerings. Following an inquiry in July 2026 about the availability of live audio descriptions, the museum replied that it would not be part of the current programme due to restrictions on the tapestry's light exposure. This limitation prioritises self-guided visits over organised tours, effectively excluding blind individuals from fully experiencing the artwork in the same way as sighted visitors.

Dr Osman, who resides in Croydon, argues that this lack of audio description significantly disadvantages him and others, as they cannot access the visual information conveyed by the tapestry. On 24 September 2026, he sent a pre-action protocol letter to the museum, contending that their refusal to accommodate him constitutes discrimination. He is seeking damages, a formal acknowledgement of discrimination, and an order mandating the museum to revise its policies while ensuring staff receive appropriate disability awareness training.

Speaking on the importance of accessibility, Dr Osman stated, “I want to be able to visit the Bayeux Tapestry and experience it for myself. I understand that there are important restrictions around how the tapestry is displayed, but it is disappointing to find that blind visitors are not being offered an audio described way of experiencing it. I hope that this legal action will help make sure that blind and partially sighted people are properly considered when major exhibitions are planned, so that we can enjoy and engage with our national cultural institutions on a more equal footing.”

Kate Egerton, a human rights solicitor at Leigh Day representing Dr Osman, echoed his sentiments. She said, “The Bayeux Tapestry is an extraordinary cultural object, and everyone should have the opportunity to experience and engage with it. For blind and partially sighted visitors, audio descriptions can provide access to the visual information that sighted visitors are able to take in directly. The Equality Act places obligations on service providers to anticipate the needs of disabled people and take reasonable steps to avoid substantial disadvantage. Our client is asking for the same opportunity as sighted visitors to experience this exhibition.”

This legal battle raises concerns regarding the balance between providing necessary accessibility for disabled individuals and the limitations imposed by the museum's existing protocols. While Dr Osman seeks equal access to cultural treasures, the British Museum faces the challenge of managing its resources carefully. The museum's ability to defend itself may impose additional burdens on an already stretched service, further complicating the issue of access for all visitors.