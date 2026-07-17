Blandy & Blandy promotes two lawyers

In a significant move for its Family Law department, leading Thames Valley law firm Blandy & Blandy has announced the promotion of two standout lawyers, Rebecca Ledgerwood and Peter Hilton, to the position of senior associates. Both Rebecca and Peter boast a combined total of 13 years of dedicated service at the firm, reflecting their commitment and expertise in family law.

Chair and partner Claire Dyer expressed her pride in their achievements, stating, “It is a pleasure to see the work of both Peter and Rebecca recognised in this way. Their support for clients, their team and the wider firm is exemplary, and I am excited to see them develop further in their new roles. Congratulations both!”

Rebecca Ledgerwood remarked on her new role, saying, “I am honoured to take on this new role and grateful for the support of my colleagues and clients. I look forward to continuing to deliver excellent service, strengthening client relationships, and contributing to the firm's ongoing success.” Peter Hilton echoed this sentiment, stating, “I'm delighted to progress within Blandy & Blandy in this new role. It's a huge privilege to be recognised in our already leading Family team, and I'm grateful for all of the support from my exceptional colleagues along the way.”

Blandy & Blandy is highly regarded for its Family Law services, receiving top rankings in the UK's prestigious Chambers UK Guide and The Legal 500, with both Rebecca and Peter being individually recommended in the latter. Additionally, the firm has been previously acknowledged as highly commended in the ‘Family Law Firm of the Year – South’ category at the national Family Law Awards, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the field.