Blandy & Blandy assists Collard Group

Leading law firm Blandy & Blandy has successfully advised Collard Group Limited on its recent acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Raymond Brown Rookery Holdco Limited, which includes its subsidiary Raymond Brown Rookery Properties Limited. This significant deal, which was transacted with Elysian Capital and various other sellers for an undisclosed amount, marks a pivotal moment for Collard Group as it enhances their operations and footprint in the recycling industry.

Collard Group, located in Eversley, Hampshire, is recognised as a pioneer in recycling and waste management. The firm is well-known for its demolition and earthworks services across the nation and produces premium recycled aggregates as well as award-winning ready mix concrete products derived from demolition waste. The acquisition of the 40-acre Rookery recycling facility near Fareham will bolster Collard Group’s capabilities significantly.

Robert Collard of Collard Group expressed his satisfaction with the acquisition by stating “I’m very pleased to confirm that we have completed another major acquisition, marking an important step in the continued growth and geographic expansion of the business. The Rookery facility will significantly extend the reach of our recycling and aggregates operations across the South Coast, complementing our existing facility at Nursling, Hampshire. This is another significant investment for the group and one that strengthens our operational network and our ability to deliver an increasingly comprehensive service to customers across the region. Many thanks to Blandy & Blandy for all their expert guidance and support, which played a key role in helping us to get the deal over the finishing line”.

The team from Blandy & Blandy was led by partners Peter Woolley from the Corporate & Commercial team and Katja Wigham from the Commercial Property team, with valuable support from associates Emma Ford and Paul Wilkinson. The expertise of the firm was instrumental in guiding this strategic acquisition to fruition.

Peter Woolley reflected on the successful transaction, saying “We are delighted to have advised Collard Group Limited, a longstanding client of our firm, on this latest acquisition. The deal further strengthens the company’s market position and builds on its impressive record of growth and continued success over the past 30 years. We wish Collard Group every success on this exciting new venture”. Other advisors in the transaction included international law firm Stephenson Harwood LLP, who provided counsel to Elysian Capital and the sellers involved in the deal.