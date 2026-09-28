Birketts welcomes record number of trainees

Birketts has announced the arrival of its biggest Trainee Solicitor cohort to date, consisting of 37 talented individuals ready to embark on their legal careers. This year’s group sees significant internal growth as 11 of the trainees were already part of the firm, demonstrating Birketts’ dedication to nurturing talent from within. Each trainee is set to receive hands-on experience across a wide range of the firm’s sectors and services through a robust two-year training programme.

The impressive roster includes names such as Aidan Roberts, Alethea Shuttleworth, Amy Silversword, and Bella Coupland, among others. Amy Barden, Early Careers Manager at Birketts, expressed the firm’s enthusiasm by stating “We are delighted to welcome our largest ever cohort of trainee solicitors to the firm. This is an exciting milestone for Birketts and reflects our continued commitment to investing in future legal talent." She further highlighted that over the next two years, these trainees will acquire crucial experiences while working alongside established colleagues, reinforcing the firm’s supportive environment as they progress in their legal careers.