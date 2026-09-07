Birketts LLP achieves B Corporation certification

On 8 September 2026, UK Top 50 law firm Birketts proudly announced its achievement as a Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp™), an accolade recognised globally that signifies its dedication to outstanding social and environmental performance, as well as accountability and transparency. Verified by B Lab™, the non-profit organisation responsible for the B Corp movement, Birketts reached an impressive B Impact score of 99.5, surpassing the 80-point benchmark necessary for certification. This rigorous process evaluates all facets of a business's operations, focusing on governance, worker treatment, community engagement, environmental responsibility, and customer relations.

Marieke Schrauwers, Head of Responsible Business at Birketts, highlighted the significance of this accomplishment, stating “B Corp certification is not just about achieving a score. It is about taking the time to understand where we are performing well, where we can have greater impact and how we continue to raise the bar.” She emphasised that the assessment has provided invaluable insights, strengthening the firm’s Responsible Business framework.

Chief Executive Jonathan Agar DL remarked on the importance of this certification, stating “This certification is a significant milestone for Birketts and reflects who we are as a business and the values that guide us.” He voiced his belief that lasting success is intertwined with ethical practices, reinforcing that “B Corp certification recognises the high standards we have demonstrated across governance, colleagues, community, environment and client practices.” Agar acknowledged that this achievement would not have been attainable without the unwavering dedication of the firm's colleagues.

Birketts now joins a thriving global community of over 10,700 certified B Corps, with the UK boasting the largest and fastest-growing B Corp sector internationally, counting more than 2,700 businesses from diverse industries and sizes. This certification positions Birketts strongly to achieve its 2030 Strategy, deepening its impact while ensuring that responsible business practices remain at the heart of its growth ambitions.