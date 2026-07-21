Birketts helps Fixfast acquire OSC Sales

Birketts assisted throughout the transaction, ensuring a seamless process for all parties involved. Fixfast, a growing entity in the construction industry, is set to expand its capabilities through this acquisition, which integrates OSC's established brands, including Carpenters Mate, Orbix, and Optimaxx. As part of the deal, the majority shareholders of OSC Sales will now become shareholders in the Fixfast group, fostering deeper collaboration between the two entities.

Ken Lynes, Chief Executive Officer of Fixfast Group, shared his enthusiasm, stating that “this acquisition represents an exciting step in the continued development of the Fixfast group. We welcome the OSC team and look forward to building on the opportunities this partnership creates for both businesses.” The well-respected team at Birketts, led by Corporate Partner James Allen, provided vital legal support. Allen commented, “We are delighted to have supported Fixfast on this strategic acquisition. The transaction brings together two well-established businesses with complementary strengths and creates a strong platform for future growth.”

This acquisition highlights the ongoing evolution within the construction sector, positioning Fixfast for future advancements with the enriched resources and expertise sourced from the partnership. The OSC brands will maintain their distributor-led model, taking advantage of the wider capabilities offered through Fixfast. The collaboration aims to create new opportunities while addressing the demands of a dynamic market. As such, Birketts’ role in facilitating this strategic growth has proved essential, showcasing their commitment to delivering tailored, comprehensive legal solutions for their clients in the industry.