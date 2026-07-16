Birketts advises on CLM sale deal

Birketts LLP has successfully advised Laura and Hamish Wilson on the sale of their entire shareholding in CLM to Liberty Blume. This acquisition aligns with Liberty Blume’s strategic growth plans, enabling an expansion into the utilities, renewable energy, and construction sectors. Throughout this transaction, Birketts provided comprehensive legal support to the sellers. This included a re-organisation of the existing corporate structure, negotiation of transaction documents, and close collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless completion.

The Birketts team was led by Corporate Partner Katy Jarratt Poole, with support from Advocate Anvita Oswal (Registered Foreign Lawyer), Paralegal Abigail Lebron, and Trainee Jazmin Gyulai. Specialist tax advice came from Robbie Watson, while Jennifer Leeder provided employment counsel. Laura Wilson, Founder and Director of Connections Legal Management, expressed her gratitude: “We are incredibly grateful to Katy and the wider Birketts team for their expert guidance and support throughout the process. Their commercial insight and attention to detail were invaluable in helping us navigate the transaction smoothly and confidently.”

Katy Jarratt Poole reflected on the transaction: “It has been a pleasure to support Laura and Hamish on this important transaction. Their business has built a strong reputation in its sector, and this deal represents an exciting next chapter under Liberty Blume’s ownership. We are delighted to have worked alongside them to achieve a successful outcome.”

This deal reinforces Birketts’ reputation for advising shareholders and owner-managed businesses on strategic exits and complex corporate transactions