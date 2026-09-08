Bevan Brittan welcomes new finance partner

Leading commercial law firm Bevan Brittan has announced the appointment of Amrish Sharma as a banking and finance partner, aiming to bolster its services to both healthcare and financial services clients. Sharma, who brings over 18 years of expertise from DWF, will play a vital role in advising borrowers and lenders, focusing on acquisition finance, leveraged finance, and healthcare transactions in the UK mid-market. Based in the London office, he will support the firm’s Independent Health & Care team as well as its Insurance & Financial Services offering.

On his appointment, Jodie Sinclair, Senior Partner at Bevan Brittan, expressed the firm's enthusiasm, stating “We are delighted to welcome a banking and finance expert of Amrish’s seniority and calibre to the firm.” She highlighted his extensive knowledge and strong track record in the sector, affirming that “attracting talented strategic lateral hires like Amrish is central to the development of our banking team and our offering in two key sectors.”

Sharma remarked on his new role, saying “I’m delighted to be joining Bevan Brittan at such an exciting stage in its growth.” He hinted that the evolving banking and finance market presents numerous challenges and opportunities, stating “I’m looking forward to working alongside my new colleagues to deliver commercial, pragmatic advice that will ultimately help our healthcare and financial services clients achieve their strategic objectives in an increasingly complex environment.”

The hiring of Sharma marks Bevan Brittan’s eighth senior appointment in 2026 as the firm seeks to expand its capabilities and client support. Other notable partner hires this year include specialists in property, renewable energy, and litigation. The firm has experienced remarkable growth, evidenced by a record-high revenue increase of 17% to £101.2m, reflecting its commitment to investing in talent and client services.