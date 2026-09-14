Beswicks Legal strengthens corporate team further

Stoke-on-Trent-based Beswicks Legal has announced an exciting new addition to its corporate law team with the appointment of Chris Williams as a partner. With over three decades of experience in corporate and commercial law, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will benefit both the firm and its clients significantly. He qualifies as a solicitor in 1994 and has held senior roles in various sectors, which positions him well to handle a diverse range of corporate matters.

Chris specialises in critical areas such as disposals, acquisitions, management buyouts, and complex group reorganisations. His extensive career has seen him lead substantial transactions across multiple business sectors, reinforcing his capability to navigate the complexities of corporate law effectively. He joins the in-demand corporate law team at Beswicks, which is led by partner Peter Ellis.

Commenting on his appointment, Chris said “Throughout my career I have enjoyed working closely with clients to achieve their goals, leading on substantial transactions. I am delighted to be working alongside Peter and the team to support owners and senior management teams to achieve their business’s potential.” His commitment to client satisfaction aligns perfectly with the values at Beswicks.

Managing Partner Nick Phillips also expressed his enthusiasm for Chris's arrival, stating “We are proud to have a very strong corporate team at Beswicks. The addition of Chris further boosts our capacity and ability to assist business clients with all their legal needs. We warmly welcome Chris to the team.” This move enhances the firm's dedication to supporting clients in navigating their corporate challenges, further establishing Beswicks Legal as a go-to firm for corporate legal services.