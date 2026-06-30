BCM Law boosts team through promotions

BCM Law, a dynamic law firm in Stockport, has marked a significant milestone by promoting Laura Shelton to Senior Paralegal. This promotion comes on the heels of Laura's successful Level 3 apprenticeship completion with distinction over three years at the firm. Throughout her tenure, Laura has been instrumental in supporting BCM Law during a period of robust growth, particularly amidst the firm's expansion within Broadstone Mill. In her new capacity, Laura will now assume a broad range of responsibilities that include drafting legal correspondence, liaising with courts and medical agencies, attending barrister conferences, and advancing casework for clients.

In tandem with Laura’s promotion, BCM Law has welcomed Dominica Matczuk as its newest apprentice, underscoring the firm's dedication to nurturing local talent and fostering a sustainable skills pipeline within the legal sector. Expressing her gratitude, Laura stated, “An apprenticeship gave me the opportunity to gain real experience while working towards a qualification. I knew I wanted to build a career in law, and BCM Law felt like the right place to do that. It’s a supportive environment where no two days are the same, and I’ve been able to learn so much from the team.”

BCM Law operates from Stockport Business and Innovation Centre, where it receives essential support from the centre's team and Innovation Director. This backing, combined with a focus on collaboration and partnerships, has been pivotal in the firm's ongoing development. The firm has established connections with local colleges, enabling its apprenticeship programme, and ensuring that young individuals in the region can access meaningful career opportunities in law.

Bernard Page, Innovation Director at Stockport Business and Innovation Centre, remarked, “BCM Law is a great example of how businesses here are growing through collaboration, innovation and a commitment to developing talent. Supporting apprenticeships and building strong links with local education providers is vital for the future of our local economy, and it’s fantastic to see this in action.”

Since relocating to Stockport Business and Innovation Centre, BCM Law has integrated into the business community, leveraging networking opportunities, partnerships, and tailored business support. This collaborative environment has facilitated client base growth, team expansion, and continuous service evolution.

James Byrne, a partner at BCM Law, noted, “Being based at Stockport Business and Innovation Centre has been hugely beneficial for us. The support, the connections and the collaborative environment have all contributed to our growth. Investing in people is a big part of our future, and apprenticeships are a key part of that.”

With a strengthening team and an unwavering focus on skills development, BCM Law continues to thrive within Stockport's burgeoning business landscape