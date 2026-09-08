Ansons Law sees monumental team growth

Midlands law firm Ansons is making waves with its Dudley office, which has seen a significant expansion from just four employees to 16 within its first year. Launched at Castle Court in October 2025, Ansons believed there was a pressing need for a local law firm that could provide face-to-face services in a time when many competitors are shutting down their branches or moving services online. Managing director Martin de Ridder shared, “When we opened in Dudley a year ago, we did it because we believed the town deserved a firm that would put down proper roots here.” This dedication to community needs and local employment is clearly paying off, as de Ridder remarked, “Growing from four to 16 people, with a 17th team member due to arrive in November and taking on the second floor in our first year, tells you how that bet has gone.”

Ansons has embraced a strategy of local recruitment, hiring at all levels – from senior solicitors to newly qualified lawyers and trainees. Each member of the team has been chosen from Dudley and the wider Black Country area, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to the local community. The Dudley office offers a comprehensive scope of legal services, including conveyancing, wills, probate, estate planning, and family law, catering to individuals and businesses across the Black Country.

The firm's location next to the new Metro line, which is expected to open this autumn and connect Dudley directly to Birmingham, further positions Ansons as a pivotal player in the area. With plans for continued growth, Ansons Law shows no signs of slowing down and remains devoted to solidifying its presence in Dudley and beyond.