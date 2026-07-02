Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd has been appointed to lead an Independent Review of Prisons as part of the government's ongoing efforts to address the critical issues facing the prison system. The review aims to focus on reducing violence, curbing the smuggling of illicit drugs, and eradicating organised crime within jails. This initiative represents a significant phase of prison reform intended to stabilise the current system and enhance public safety.

Amber Rudd stated “Prisons are fundamental to public safety. As Home Secretary, I saw the damage that terrorism, serious violence, and organised crime can cause to communities.” She further emphasised the review's aim to ensure that prisons do not become breeding grounds for criminal behaviour. The announcement comes as recent statistics reveal positive trends, including a reduction in assaults against staff and self-harm incidents, sparking hope for ongoing improvements.

Despite these early signs of progress, the government acknowledges that significant challenges remain. The review will comprehensively assess security and safety within prisons, examining the impact of emerging threats, including drone and cyber risks. It will also evaluate necessary reforms to strengthen rehabilitation efforts and enhance staffing and leadership quality.

David Lammy, the Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor, remarked “We inherited a prison system in crisis, with overcrowded jails rife with violence, drugs and organised crime.” He underscored that the current situation marks only the beginning of necessary reforms to create a more robust prison framework.

The review's findings are expected by December and aim to provide a long-term action plan to address persistent issues within the prison system. Amber Rudd will work in conjunction with frontline staff and various sectors to create practical solutions that ensure prisons can fulfil their role in public safety. With substantial investments, including £40 million to enhance prison security and a commitment to establishing new places, this review seeks to set the groundwork for a more sustainable justice system.

Clinks CEO Dr Summer Alston-Smith expressed support for this initiative, highlighting the importance of the voluntary sector in fostering a rehabilitation-focused prison environment.

The Independent Review of Prisons aims to be a pivotal step towards establishing a safer, more effective penal system in the UK that actively works to reduce reoffending and uphold justice.