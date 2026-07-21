He is tasked with addressing cross-cutting emergencies and shaping the department's resource allocation. His responsibilities extend to judicial policy decisions such as pay, pensions, and diversity within the judiciary, which are reserved exclusively for the Lord Chancellor.

Before his current appointment, Norris functioned with a particular focus on border security and asylum issues, where he aimed to implement policies to reduce the asylum caseload and tackle illegal immigration. He quoted his commitment to finding "innovative solutions" and successfully implementing the Immigration White Paper, indicating an ambitious vision regarding immigration and border security that aligns with his broader strategy as Lord Chancellor. Norris’s expertise and continuous engagement with complex issues demonstrate his readiness to navigate the challenges ahead in one of the most vital roles within the UK government.

As of now, the government has announced his appointment, but it has not yet published a detailed set of new policy priorities specific to Alex Norris in his role as Lord Chancellor.

However, based on the Ministry of Justice's current agenda, he is expected to continue work on: