£16 million fund aids families in need

Families facing challenges related to eviction, debt, or welfare disputes will now have access to earlier and free legal support facilitated by a newly announced £16 million Government fund. This initiative, set to launch on 1 October, aims to provide vulnerable individuals with the trusted advice and practical assistance needed during some of life's most challenging circumstances. The programme will span from October 2026 to March 2029 and support 48 frontline organisations across England and Wales in delivering essential legal services to those facing eviction, financial difficulties, benefit disputes, and family breakdowns.

Organisations such as Citizens Advice and Shelter Cymru will widen their reach, offering free legal aid both in-person and online. Their objective is to help individuals grasp their rights, resolve issues, and avert homelessness, financial strain, and unnecessary court action. By ensuring quicker access to support, the investment seeks to prevent problems from escalating into crises, relieving pressure on the court system and equipping individuals with vital tools at their disposal.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman, expressed, “When people face eviction, mounting debts or family breakdown, getting the right help at the right time can make all the difference. This important investment will help people across the country access trusted advice earlier, preventing problems from spiralling into crisis and giving families the breathing space they need to get back on track.”

This new funding follows previous investments exceeding £25 million in legal support services aimed at helping individuals address issues early on and avoid crises that could jeopardise their futures. The Access to Justice Foundation administers the fund as part of the Government's broader mission to enhance access to justice, ensuring financial barriers do not impede individuals from seeking assistance.

Clare Carter, CEO of the Access to Justice Foundation, commented, “Across England and Wales, too many people face legal problems that affect every aspect of their lives, from keeping a roof over their head to supporting their family or securing the income they rely on. The organisations funded through this programme provide trusted support when people need it most. By investing in their long-term strength and resilience, we can help ensure more people access the legal support they need, while building a stronger understanding of what works to improve access to justice.”

These measures represent the Government's ongoing commitment to provide families with greater breathing space, coupled with support for everyday financial pressures such as capped transport costs and assistance with energy bills, ultimately putting more money back into households’ budgets. Alongside backing frontline services, this grant programme will also contribute to a robust evidence base surrounding effective legal support, guiding future investments to ensure aid reaches those who need it most