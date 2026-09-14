YV Enterprise Ltd v Immigration Services Commissioner: tribunal restores registration after unfitness findings quashed

The First-tier Tribunal's General Regulatory Chamber has overturned the Immigration Services Commissioner's decision to cancel the registration of YV Enterprise Limited, finding that while the firm's record keeping and client care documentation fell well below the standard expected of a regulated adviser, the more serious allegations of dishonesty and deliberate concealment relied upon to justify cancellation were not made out.

The Commissioner had cancelled YV's registration in November 2025 under paragraph 4A(e) of Schedule 6 to the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999, concluding the firm was no longer fit to provide immigration advice following a complaint investigation into services provided to two asylum seekers. The allegations included that YV had charged fees exceeding its published scale without adequate explanation, breached confidentiality by discussing client matters in a WhatsApp group, unlawfully disclosed client information to a compliance consultancy, delayed transferring a client file for over two months, instructed the complainants to conceal its involvement from the Home Office, and misled the Commissioner by relying on fabricated client care documents.

Applying the full merits approach required by Visa Joy Ltd v Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner, the tribunal, chaired by Judge Saward alongside Judge Kiai and specialist member Hoare, was required to reach its own view on the firm's present fitness rather than simply review the Commissioner's reasoning. A significant complicating factor was that neither complainant attended the hearing, meaning their written allegations, several of the most serious of which underpinned the cancellation, were never tested in cross-examination.

On the WhatsApp confidentiality allegation, the tribunal found the evidence insufficient, noting the underlying device was never forensically examined, several individuals said to have direct knowledge of the messages did not give evidence, and a logo or display name alone could not establish who controlled an account. The tribunal reached a similar conclusion on the alleged disclosure to Kompliance Ltd, finding the Commissioner's data protection analysis had wrongly treated client consent as the only lawful basis for processing personal data, when legitimate interest grounds under Article 6 of the UK GDPR were equally capable of applying. The tribunal was also not satisfied that Home Office records showing YV was not recorded as the complainants' representative, on their own, established that the firm had instructed clients to hide its involvement, particularly since another firm that undisputedly acted for one complainant was similarly absent from those records.

The tribunal did, however, uphold several findings against YV. The firm had breached its obligation to transfer a client file "as soon as possible", taking more than two months despite repeated requests. Its client care letters were unsigned, poorly drafted and failed adequately to explain an increased fee, while its records of communication and interpretation arrangements could not be properly verified. The tribunal characterised these as failures of administration and record keeping rather than evidence that documents had been retrospectively fabricated to mislead the regulator, noting that genuinely manufactured documents would likely have been clearer and more self-serving than the confused wording actually found on file.

Weighing the upheld findings against those it rejected, the tribunal concluded the Commissioner's fitness assessment had been materially shaped by allegations that could not be sustained on the evidence, and that the conduct actually proved did not demonstrate dishonesty, lack of integrity or an inability to practise safely. It further indicated that, even had unfitness been established, cancellation would have been a disproportionate sanction given the absence of a wider pattern of client harm. The appeal was allowed and the Commissioner directed to continue YV's registration.