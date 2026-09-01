Yorkshire law firm joins Orwins group

Orwins, the legal powerhouse known for catering to ambitious businesses and high net worth individuals, has made waves with its latest investment in Yorkshire's Milners. This move marks a significant expansion of Orwins, which has also welcomed Roe Lawyers, a specialist firm based in central London, into its fold. By doing so, Orwins is enhancing its capabilities in disputes and regulatory affairs.

Milners, a well-regarded full-service law firm headquartered in Leeds, boasts seven partners and a total of 41 staff. The firm operates from multiple locations, including Harrogate, Malton, Darlington, and Pontefract, offering a comprehensive range of services that cover commercial litigation, property, public law, corporate matters, employment, HR management, private clients, and family law.

Roe Lawyers, founded by Stephanie Roe in 2015, brings a wealth of expertise in the realms of criminal, white collar, extradition, and regulatory law to the Orwins group. This addition amplifies Orwins' growing reputation as a leader in legal services.

The strategic alliance is backed by Aliter Capital, propelling Orwins into a new tier of growth with over 250 staff and combined revenues reaching £34 million. The firm has set an ambitious target, aiming for revenues exceeding £50 million as it continues to expand through organic growth and further investments.

Dov Black, Chief Executive of Orwins, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating “Over many years, Milners has earned a strong and established reputation in the Yorkshire community. Alongside this, we were particularly impressed by Milners’ personable and flexible approach to client relationships which closely reflects the way we work at Orwins.” He added that the cultural alignment between the firms bodes well for future achievements.

Milners' Managing Partner, Simon Bass, also shared his optimism, saying “We take great pride in our swift, straightforward approach to providing our clients with professional, flexible and affordable legal advice, with no time-wasting or red tape.” He believes that this collaboration will elevate Milners to new heights.

Stephanie Roe, the founder of Roe Lawyers, reflected on her firm’s transition, remarking “Building a highly respected private client criminal law firm has been enormously rewarding and my entire team is rightly proud of what we have achieved.” She noted that the changing legal landscape now demands a broader range of support, optimally met through joining forces with Orwins.

With existing partners at Milners transitioning to shareholders in Orwins, and Roe also joining the shareholding ranks, this merger is set to redefine the trajectory of both firms.

Aliter Capital's earlier investments in BBS Law and Carter Bond laid the groundwork for the formation of Orwins, which rebranded in May 2026. The firm’s trajectory showcases an ambitious roadmap of strategic acquisitions aimed at enhancing legal services across multiple jurisdictions.