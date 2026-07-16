Yorkshire law firm expands to Manchester

Ison Harrison, a prominent legal firm in the North, has taken a bold step by expanding outside of its traditional Yorkshire roots for the first time in its nearly half-century history. Established in 1978, the firm has officially opened its 27th office, strategically positioned in the heart of Manchester's bustling commercial district. This landmark move not only marks the firm’s expansion into the North West but also reinforces its commitment to providing top-notch legal services tailored to the needs of the local community.

The new office, situated at No.1 Spinningfields, is conveniently located within walking distance of Manchester’s key courts and professional services, emphasising the firm’s focus on accessibility and client collaboration. This opening is part of Ison Harrison’s aggressive growth strategy, with the Manchester branch being its fourth office to open this year alone.

Recent months have seen unprecedented progress for Ison Harrison, particularly following its transition to a 100% employee-owned structure in 2022. This shift has contributed to the firm nearly doubling its turnover, with projections indicating revenues will surpass £38 million by the end of 2026. Presently employing over 450 staff, Ison Harrison has also received accolades, including being named one of the UK's top ten employers in The Sunday Times' "Best Big Places to Work" category.

The Manchester office will be led by Niamh Wilson, a respected partner in the new build property team, who highlighted the significance of establishing a presence in such a prime business location. Niamh Wilson commented "Securing a base in a prime business location like Spinningfields is a massive milestone for the firm, as it establishes a presence in Manchester". She also noted that the firm arrives in the city with a skilled team eager to deliver high-quality legal support.

Jonathan Wearing, the managing director, shared his thoughts on the expansion, stating "Our strategic expansion across the North has always been driven by where our clients need us to be". He emphasised that this move represents a significant step for Ison Harrison, underscoring the employee-driven culture that has powered its growth, stating "What has made our recent growth so sustainable has been the fact that it has been entirely employee-driven". This model has fostered a culture of client focus and stability, which the firm is excited to bring to the North West.

Looking ahead, Ison Harrison has ambitious plans for further expansion throughout the North of England, aiming to provide convenient legal services in local communities for businesses and individuals alike. The Manchester office will initially concentrate on property, new build, and commercial work, but plans to broaden its service offerings as it grows.

As it stands, Ison Harrison boasts a workforce of over 460 legal professionals across Yorkshire and the North West, offering a comprehensive range of legal expertise and holding 13 Law Society accreditations, including Clinical Negligence, Family Law, and Conveyancing Quality. The firm’s dedication to fostering employee ownership and community connections is set to reshape the legal landscape in the regions it serves.