The Court of Appeal (Civil Division) has dismissed an appeal by YC, a Chinese national, against a decision of the Upper Tribunal upholding the Secretary of State for the Home Department's withdrawal of an erroneously issued grant of indefinite leave to remain (ILR). The judgement, handed down on 16 March 2026 ([2026] EWCA Civ 285), confirms that the Secretary of State possesses an implied incidental power under the Immigration Act 1971 to correct obvious clerical errors in immigration decisions — even where the effect is to withdraw a status as significant as ILR.

YC, a victim of trafficking suffering from terminal cancer, applied for asylum in 2019 after entering the United Kingdom unlawfully. On 13 November 2023, Home Office officials inadvertently used the wrong letter template, communicating a grant of ILR rather than the intended 30-month limited leave to remain (LLR) under the private life route. YC had neither applied for ILR nor met the qualifying requirements under the Immigration Rules, which ordinarily require ten years' continuous lawful residence for those who entered illegally.

When YC's solicitors queried the discrepancy between the letter and the biometric residence permit — which referred only to "leave to remain" with an expiry date — the Home Office issued a corrected decision letter on 22 December 2023, granting LLR. YC challenged that substitution by judicial review, arguing the original ILR grant was legally effective and could not be withdrawn absent a specific statutory power to do so.

The central legal question

The case turned on whether the Secretary of State has an implied power, incidental to her statutory functions under the Immigration Act 1971, to withdraw a grant of ILR communicated by administrative error, in circumstances not covered by section 76 of the Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002. Section 76 permits revocation of ILR only in prescribed circumstances — where the person is liable to deportation but cannot be removed, where ILR was obtained by deception, or where the person has ceased to be a refugee. It was common ground that none of those grounds applied.

The majority's reasoning

Cobb LJ, with whom Dingemans LJ (Senior President of Tribunals) agreed, held that such an implied power exists. Drawing on the Supreme Court's analysis in R (New London College Ltd) v SSHD [2013] UKSC 51, the majority affirmed that the Secretary of State's broad powers of immigration control under the 1971 Act necessarily extend to ancillary and incidental administrative powers not expressly conferred by statute. The power to correct an obvious clerical error falls within that category.

Several conditions were identified as essential to the lawful exercise of this power. The error must be obvious — in the sense that it ought reasonably to have been apparent to the recipient. The correction must be made promptly. No reliance on the erroneous decision need have been established, though significant reliance by the recipient or third parties would likely weigh heavily against withdrawal. Critically, the majority distinguished the correction of a clerical error from a revocation under section 76: the latter involves undoing a deliberate, intentional grant; the former addresses a decision that was never actually made.

The judgement also drew on the public law authorities in Porteous v West Dorset DC [2004] and R (Chaudhuri) v General Medical Council [2015], endorsing the proposition that public bodies possess an implied corrective power extending beyond mere slip-rule corrections to decisions vitiated by fundamental mistake.

The dissent

Elisabeth Laing LJ dissented. In her view, section 76 of the 2002 Act constitutes a complete code governing the circumstances in which ILR may be taken away. An implied incidental power cannot, in principle, be used to negate rather than supplement the express statutory scheme. She drew a sharp distinction between withdrawing an adverse decision — which does not alter the applicant's status — and revoking a grant of ILR, which does. She also expressed concern that no witness evidence was adduced to identify who had made the error or how it occurred.

Significance

The judgement resolves a long-standing gap in the authorities. The Ram line of cases established that a mistaken grant of ILR is legally effective and not void; they did not address whether, or by what mechanism, an obvious error might be corrected. The Court of Appeal has now answered that question, albeit by a majority, and subject to stringent constraints. The power is narrow, fact-sensitive, and subject to close scrutiny: delay in correction, or any meaningful reliance by the recipient, may well prove fatal to its exercise.