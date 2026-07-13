X-Press appointed to digital property market

Christian Lister, Operations Director for X-Press Legal Services, has been appointed to the Digital Property Market Steering Group (DPMSG). This group combines a diverse range of government and industry leaders who are dedicated to enhancing the property market by making it faster, more transparent, and secure. The DPMSG is intended to be the principal vehicle for delivering the Government’s Home Buying and Selling Roadmap, which was published on 19 June.

The inclusion of X-Press in this initiative highlights the significant contributions the company has made in advocating for higher standards and reforms within the sector. As an executive member of the Council of Property Search Organisations (CoPSO), Christian Lister has dedicated much of his career to improving regulation and quality standards in the industry.

“Conveyancing isn’t broken. The mere fact that the sector completes over a million transactions a year is testament to that. But the system can be improved and we now have a rare opportunity to modernise it in a way that is safe, practical and commercially sustainable,” commented Christian Lister. He emphasized that the DPMSG will play a pivotal role in shaping government policy and he looks forward to providing X-Press’ frontline insights on the responsible digitisation of conveyancing, ensuring the provenance of data and thorough scrutiny of providers while maintaining high consumer protection standards.

As home buyers and sellers push for more streamlined, faster, and digital property transactions, the challenge remains to not merely shift existing processes onto digital platforms. Christian explained, “If a reformed conveyancing process is to command confidence from consumers, conveyancers and the wider market, it must include careful consideration of data, access, privacy, security and transparency.” He noted that these complexities present numerous challenges for the DPMSG to address. Additionally, he stressed the significance of trust frameworks and the necessity for equitable access to data.

Central to these discussions is the Re-use of Public Sector Information Regulations 2015 (RPSI), which offers a legal framework for re-using information held by public sector entities for commercial purposes. Christian expressed concern that the RPSI has not been adequately recognized in property data discussions despite his sustained efforts to lobby for its acknowledgment at both European and UK levels over the past decade. He hopes for the RPSI to be fully leveraged within the Home Buying and Selling Roadmap, with strong backing from policymakers, for the collective benefit of the entire market.

As the largest independent provider of property data in England and Wales, X-Press Legal Services possesses a comprehensive understanding of the operational pressures, market barriers, and practical challenges that the property sector faces. This expertise will be invaluable as they assist government and industry partners in implementing substantial and meaningful reforms.

The first meeting of the reset DMPSG is scheduled for 23 July, and timelines for the implementation of the Home Buying and Selling Roadmap are yet to be confirmed.