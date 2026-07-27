Without a regional GC: managing cross-border legal risk

Across a growing number of multinational organisations, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) General Counsel role is being quietly dismantled. Sometimes the restructuring is formal and presented as a means of improving growth and agility. More often, senior regional vacancies remain unfilled, major markets are carved out and reporting lines move towards global headquarters. The organisation chart may still say “APAC”, but the function beneath it has narrowed considerably.

This matters because legal and regulatory risk does not always fit neatly within country or global reporting structures. Cross-border contracting, data protection, compliance and regulatory engagement frequently require regional coordination and judgment. Removing the regional GC may simplify the organisation chart, but it can also create gaps that become visible only when inconsistent decisions have hardened into disputes, regulatory exposure or contractual positions that are difficult to unwind.

This shift is not limited to legal. In many organisations, the wider APAC leadership tier has also thinned: regional presidents have been absorbed into global functions, while finance and HR responsibilities have moved to functional or country leads.

On paper, legal reporting structures may appear unchanged. Local and cluster lawyers generally retain a dotted line into the business and a solid line into legal leadership. What has changed is who sits at the end of that solid line.

When an APAC GC was in place, they provided substantive regional support. They were accessible and contextually fluent, able to offer guidance, act as a sounding board and provide a buffer when a lawyer needed to push back. They also offered an escalation route when a country head was unhappy and sat alongside the wider regional leadership.

Crucially, the APAC GC could see across markets in a way that local teams could not. A regulatory question that appeared routine in one jurisdiction might indicate an issue emerging across the region. A contract term that worked in Singapore might create exposure in Indonesia. A data protection approach settled at country level might not withstand scrutiny when information moved across borders.

The APAC GC could identify those patterns before they developed into disputes, enforcement questions or contractual positions that the business could not unwind.

When responsibility moves to a global GC, International GC or Deputy GC, the reality is different. Whoever sits at the end of the reporting line is often based at headquarters, covers several regions and works in another time zone. They cannot fully replicate the function previously performed by the APAC GC.

Cross-border issues consequently become harder to manage. Contractual positions taken in one country may conflict with those agreed in another, while similar compliance questions may receive different answers across markets. A regulatory issue that could once have been managed regionally may surface later at global level, when the inconsistencies are harder to reconcile.

Lawyers are also left to determine which issues warrant escalation and which they should handle alone. Escalate too often and they risk appearing unsure of their judgment. Escalate too rarely and they risk being the person who failed to flag a significant issue.

The pressure this places on cluster and country counsel is easily underestimated. Knowledge of a market can be developed in months, but judgment takes years to accumulate. It rests on understanding how regulators behave in practice, how counterparties exert pressure and why the same legal question may require different answers in different jurisdictions.

When the APAC layer is removed, that judgment does not transfer with the organisation chart. It walks out of the door with the person who held it.

Distributed structures are here to stay, and there is a legitimate case for them. The previous model did not always work effectively, particularly where the APAC GC role had become more concerned with reporting than leadership.

When it worked, however, the role performed a specific function. The APAC GC was a senior peer who absorbed pressure, validated judgment and made difficult decisions easier and faster. Much of that contribution remained invisible until it disappeared.

The substitutes are harder to engineer than they appear. Regional forums can drift into status updates, peer relationships require deliberate sponsorship, and development pathways depend on senior exposure that new structures do not necessarily provide.

Some organisations will manage effectively without an APAC GC. Others may conclude that some version of the role is worth restoring, perhaps with a narrower mandate, different reporting line or revised title.

The regional function is likely to re-emerge in some form because what it provided is difficult to replicate. The question is whether organisations recognise this before or after absorbing the cost of its absence—not only in leadership, but in the management of legal and regulatory risk across the region.