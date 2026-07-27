Without a regional GC: managing cross-border legal risk
By Olivia Seet
The disappearance of regional general counsel roles is creating gaps in cross-border legal judgment, coordination and regulatory oversight
Across a growing number of multinational organisations, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) General Counsel role is being quietly dismantled. Sometimes the restructuring is formal and presented as a means of improving growth and agility. More often, senior regional vacancies remain unfilled, major markets are carved out and reporting lines move towards global headquarters. The organisation chart may still say “APAC”, but the function beneath it has narrowed considerably.
This matters because legal and regulatory risk does not always fit neatly within country or global reporting structures. Cross-border contracting, data protection, compliance and regulatory engagement frequently require regional coordination and judgment. Removing the regional GC may simplify the organisation chart, but it can also create gaps that become visible only when inconsistent decisions have hardened into disputes, regulatory exposure or contractual positions that are difficult to unwind.
This shift is not limited to legal. In many organisations, the wider APAC leadership tier has also thinned: regional presidents have been absorbed into global functions, while finance and HR responsibilities have moved to functional or country leads.
On paper, legal reporting structures may appear unchanged. Local and cluster lawyers generally retain a dotted line into the business and a solid line into legal leadership. What has changed is who sits at the end of that solid line.
When an APAC GC was in place, they provided substantive regional support. They were accessible and contextually fluent, able to offer guidance, act as a sounding board and provide a buffer when a lawyer needed to push back. They also offered an escalation route when a country head was unhappy and sat alongside the wider regional leadership.
Crucially, the APAC GC could see across markets in a way that local teams could not. A regulatory question that appeared routine in one jurisdiction might indicate an issue emerging across the region. A contract term that worked in Singapore might create exposure in Indonesia. A data protection approach settled at country level might not withstand scrutiny when information moved across borders.
The APAC GC could identify those patterns before they developed into disputes, enforcement questions or contractual positions that the business could not unwind.
When responsibility moves to a global GC, International GC or Deputy GC, the reality is different. Whoever sits at the end of the reporting line is often based at headquarters, covers several regions and works in another time zone. They cannot fully replicate the function previously performed by the APAC GC.
Cross-border issues consequently become harder to manage. Contractual positions taken in one country may conflict with those agreed in another, while similar compliance questions may receive different answers across markets. A regulatory issue that could once have been managed regionally may surface later at global level, when the inconsistencies are harder to reconcile.