International law firm Withers has announced the strategic appointment of Raymond Oh as a partner in its corporate practice, enhancing its capabilities in the Asia region. Based in both Singapore and Hong Kong, Raymond joins Withers from Sidley Austin, where he served as a partner and deputy head of the China corporate and finance practice in Hong Kong. With over two decades of experience, he offers extensive knowledge in complex cross-border corporate transactions across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the broader Asia Pacific region. His areas of expertise include mergers and acquisitions (M&A), preferred equity investments, takeovers, privatisations, joint ventures, PIPE transactions, structured financings, and corporate finance.

Throughout his career, Raymond has counselled on a variety of high-profile and market-leading transactions both regionally and internationally. Notably, his recent projects involve advising on multi-billion-dollar Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) business combinations listed on Nasdaq, significant take-private and privatisation deals in Hong Kong, cornerstone and pre-IPO investments, and considerable cross-border M&A activities across sectors such as technology, healthcare, fintech, energy, and infrastructure. He has also supported global corporations and financial institutions in navigating complex strategic investments, joint ventures, and acquisition financing across Greater China and Southeast Asia.

Raymond expressed his enthusiasm for joining Withers, stating: "Withers offers a unique platform that is specifically suited to my clients' needs. The firm's strong focus on funds, family offices, founder-led businesses and global institutions allows me to fully capitalise on my experience, particularly in Greater China and Southeast Asia. I have known some partners in the firm for several years and am excited to join Withers and work closely with its teams across the world."

Jeremy Wakeham, CEO of Withers' Business division, praised Raymond’s expertise, saying: "Raymond is a well-respected corporate lawyer with a deep understanding of the China and wider Asia market and a strong, relationship-driven practice. His appointment reflects our continued investment in growing our corporate capabilities in Asia." Daniel Tang, partner and Regional Divisional Leader for the Business division in Asia, added: "Raymond's hire will further strengthen our ability to support clients across Greater China and Asia. Raymond's experience will enhance our regional offering, allowing us to deliver even more market-driven solutions to these clients."

Raymond will collaborate closely with Withers' cross-border corporate team operating in Asia. This team includes notable members such as Daniel Tang, Mabel Lui, and Simon Wong in Hong Kong, as well as Daniel Yong, Gary Beh, and Joel Shen in Singapore, alongside Kazumitsu Goto, Ean MacPherson, and Fumihiko Hori in Tokyo. His integration into the firm is anticipated to provide significant advantages for the corporate practice moving forward and further establish Withers as a leader in the Asia market.