Winckworth Sherwood expands Manchester team significantly

Winckworth Sherwood has made a significant move to strengthen its Manchester team by appointing Sean Houlihan as a partner in its banking and finance division. Starting on 1 September 2026, Sean Houlihan joined the firm from Pinsent Masons, where he held the title of legal director and led both the social housing finance and real estate finance practices. With over twenty-five years of experience in the field, he is particularly well-regarded in the North West, having provided counsel to major clearing banks on various real estate investment and development funding matters.

This strategic appointment follows a period of robust growth for Winckworth Sherwood in Manchester, evidenced by its recent moves to relocate to the Bruntwood SciTech Pall Mall development and the introduction of senior hires to bolster its service offerings. Sean is the latest addition to a team that includes real estate partner Sarbjeet Gill and social housing partner Shazia Bashir, enhancing the focus on the North West market. The Manchester office also boasts the expertise of head of planning Colette McCormack, social and sustainable finance partner Rebecca Jason, and residential development sales legal director Laura Stephens.

Richard Tinham, the Managing Partner at Winckworth Sherwood, emphasised the importance of Sean's arrival, stating that it reflects the firm’s commitment to investing in Manchester and the strategic opportunities across the region. He noted, "Sean’s appointment is another important step in the continued growth of our Manchester office and our wider plans across the North West. His deep experience in real estate finance and social housing finance adds further strength to our national banking and finance capability, while enhancing the specialist, on-the-ground advice we can offer to clients in a region where we continue to see significant opportunity."

Rebecca Jason, the Social and Sustainable Finance Partner at Winckworth Sherwood, also commented on Sean's addition to the team. She highlighted the importance of Manchester and the wider North West as a hub for residential real estate and social housing activity, adding, "Sean’s experience advising lenders on real estate investment, development funding and social housing finance brings valuable additional depth to our team at a time when clients are looking for advisers who understand both their commercial needs and a dynamic local market. His appointment supports our growth plans in Manchester and adds further property security capability to the banking and finance team, strengthening our offer to funders, housing providers and developers across the region."