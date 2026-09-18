Wilkes wins prestigious Corporate Law award

Wilkes has achieved recognition at the Insider Midlands Dealmakers Awards 2026, winning the title of Corporate Law Firm of the Year (Mid-sized). This prestigious event took place on Thursday 17 September at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, where Wilkes was not only awarded for its corporate department's excellence but also had a notable presence with four shortlisting nominations, including one for Senior Partner Gareth O'Hara.

The victory caps off a transformative year for the firm's corporate team, which has seen significant activity and success. Noteworthy deals that contributed to this accolade included the sale of Johnsons Cars, one of the largest independent dealer groups in the UK, to AWR Holdings UK Limited. Additionally, the management buyout of Autosmart International and the sale of Complesso Healthcare Solutions to Eden Futures were also significant transactions handled by the firm.

Wilkes was a finalist for Deal of the Year in two different brackets: twice for transactions valued between £10m and £50m (Complesso and Autosmart) and once for a deal exceeding £50m (Johnsons Cars). Furthermore, O'Hara himself was in the running for Corporate Lawyer of the Year, highlighting the firm's individual talents alongside its collective achievements.

Ellie Holland, Managing Partner at Wilkes, expressed pride in the firm's accomplishment, stating that it reflects "the result of consistent, hard work across the corporate department over a number of years, not one standout deal." She highlighted the significance of achieving record fee income and having five shortlisting nominations as evidence of Wilkes' depth and progress in the competitive market.

Meanwhile, Gareth O'Hara, Senior Partner, shared insight into the collaborative efforts within the firm, noting that "the scale and complexity of deals we've handled over the last 12 months only comes together because of the strength across many departments, corporate, real estate and employment in particular." O'Hara underscored the importance of the firm's client relationships, asserting that "it's about building relationships and helping clients reach their goals." This sentiment encapsulates the firm's ethos, where the focus transcends mere transactions, aiming for long-term partnerships. Winning Corporate Law Firm of the Year, he remarked, illustrates both the quality of their work and the dedication of their team.