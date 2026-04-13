Wilkes, a prominent law firm based in Birmingham, has recently implemented Legl's client lifecycle management platform across its entire operation. This strategic decision underscores the firm's commitment to bolstering its anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Client (KYC) compliance capabilities in the face of evolving regulatory demands. With an impressive record of 10% year-on-year growth, the move positions Wilkes to uphold stringent compliance standards while continuing to scale its services.

The firm selected Legl to enhance its AML risk management and ongoing compliance monitoring across all 13 departments. The platform features improved risk assessments and ongoing monitoring capabilities, as well as more streamlined AML workflows. This is complemented by a deep integration with the firm's existing Practice for Windows (P4W) management system.

As part of this rollout, Wilkes invested in hiring a Compliance Manager and developed a dedicated Compliance Onboarding Team to support the transition. Guy Hurst, Compliance Manager at Wilkes, said “With regulatory expectations continuing to evolve, we wanted to ensure our AML and compliance operations were positioned for the next level. Legl's platform gives us enhanced oversight and consistency across all departments, allowing us to maintain the rigorous standards our clients expect as we continue to grow.”

Tim Coplestone, Partner in Real Estate at Wilkes, emphasised the advantages of the partnership, stating “As a firm that prides itself on service quality, the partnership with Legl allows us to take our client experience to the next level. The platform brings additional benefits beyond compliance, creating a more streamlined journey for clients across all our departments.”

Julia Salasky, CEO of Legl, praised the collaboration with Wilkes, commenting “Wilkes is a firm with real heritage and clear ambition for the future. We're proud to partner with them as they strengthen their compliance operations and enhance how they serve clients. We welcome them to a growing community of leading UK law firms using Legl to elevate their approach across the client lifecycle.”

This partnership marks a significant advancement for Wilkes as it aims to set new standards in legal service delivery while maintaining the highest levels of compliance.