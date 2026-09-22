Why first impressions are crucial

As more businesses turn to AI and automated systems to handle enquiries, the importance of human connection in customer service is increasingly being recognised. A recent release from Face For Business elaborates on why the first few minutes of communication can significantly influence whether a potential client chooses to proceed with a law firm. Robbyn Bridge, Head of Service and Delivery at Face For Business, highlights that “The first few minutes of a customer call can set the tone for the entire relationship."

With 90% of UK adults preferring to speak to a real person rather than an AI system, this trend reveals the crucial need for personal interaction, especially in law where matters can be sensitive or urgent. A friendly, knowledgeable human on the other end can immediately build trust, making clients feel valued from their very first inquiry. As Robbyn Bridge states, “For businesses, that first conversation is an opportunity to turn an initial inquiry into a genuine relationship.”

Law firms should treat the first moments of incoming calls as an essential part of the client journey. Potential clients are forming opinions based on their initial impressions. They need to feel welcomed, listened to, and confident their inquiries are taken seriously. Key areas for solicitors to focus on include prompt answering of calls, creating a warm greeting, demonstrating expertise, and ensuring the next steps are clear.

AI can play a supportive role in customer service, managing call volumes and answering basic queries. However, law firms should not let technology replace the vital human connection. As Bridge warns, “there is a risk that we lose the human connection when too much of the initial interaction becomes automated.” High stakes legal issues require clients to feel reassured they are making the right choice, and this confidence begins with a strong first impression.

In summary, a law firm’s approach in the initial minutes of communication can determine whether they gain a client. Engaging potential clients by listening to their needs and showcasing genuine understanding will help foster trust before any legal discussions begin.