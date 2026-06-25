WHN’s corporate and commercial team expands

Bringing 25 years of specialist experience in corporate transactional and commercial work, Nick will play a vital role in supporting the team’s growing client base. His addition marks the third new appointment in the team over the past two years, which has grown from just two members to five, now boasting over 70 years of combined legal expertise.

Nick’s arrival follows the recent qualification of Harry Owen, a former paralegal and experienced company secretary, in October 2025 after two years of training with the team. Additionally, the team includes seasoned solicitor Justine Harris Hughes, who has been with the firm for a decade, and Paul Matthews, who continues to head the team alongside paralegal Charlie Diamond-McGill, who joined in November 2025. This significant expansion highlights WHN’s commitment to responding to the increased demand for corporate transactional work among clients.

Paul Matthews, Director and Head of WHN’s Corporate and Commercial team, said “WHN’s corporate and commercial team has experienced real growth over recent years, driven by client demand - particularly for corporate transactional work.” He emphasised that “our clients value the deep, long-term relationships that underpin our service, which is why Nick is an excellent addition to the team.” Matthews noted that these relationships lead to the best legal advice and those advising on day-to-day commercial matters often guide clients through larger corporate transactions.

Nick is based at the firm's Bury office, where he will provide advice across the North West on a comprehensive array of corporate and commercial matters, including corporate transactions, restructuring, and shareholders’ and partnership agreements, in addition to general commercial counsel. “Clients will benefit from the increased depth and breadth in the team which means we can handle the largest and most complex of transactions through to smaller transactions for family and owner-managed businesses,” Matthews added.

Adding to his profile, Nick Hodgson, the new Senior Associate, remarked “WHN has a good, strong reputation across the North West, including in East Lancashire where I am from.” He expressed that the firm’s reputation is built on “truly understanding clients’ businesses and their evolving legal needs.” With a deep understanding of the needs of owner-managed and SME businesses in the region, he looks forward to delivering significant value and results for clients. Notably, Nick is also a former international swimmer who competed in the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Games and earned a bronze medal in the 1986 Commonwealth Games.