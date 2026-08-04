WHN Solicitors nears £100,000 milestone

North West law firm Woodcocks Haworth and Nuttall (WHN) Solicitors has further solidified its commitment to local charity as it raised an impressive £7,000 during its 18th annual charity golf day. This event, held at Rossendale Golf Club, has propelled WHN closer to the remarkable milestone of £100,000 in support of Rossendale Hospice since its inception in 2006, with the total now reaching £96,000.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the spirit of competition remained high, leading to the closest finish in the golf day’s history. Both WGM Project and Building Consultancy and DNA Insulation Services finished with scores of 98 points, prompting intense excitement as WGM emerged victorious after two countbacks. Berry Electrical Services secured third place with 95 points, while professional services firm Leonard Curtis followed closely in fourth with 92 points.

Reflecting on the event, Daniel Long, director and head of commercial at WHN Solicitors said, “We believe all companies and organisations should invest in the communities in which they operate.” He continued, “Our firm can trace its roots in the Rossendale Valley back over 200 years, and so the Rossendale Hospice is an organisation that is close to our hearts.” Long expressed hope that the funds raised this year will make a significant impact and passionately thanked teams, sponsors, and Rossendale Golf Club for their support.

In addition to the competitions and camaraderie, prizes were awarded for standout performances during the day, showcasing the talent and competitive nature of participants. The longest drive competition, sponsored by JJH Properties, was won by Ste Warhurst from DNA Insulations. Meanwhile, the nearest the pin in two prize, sponsored by Leonard Curtis, was claimed by Gary Anderson of Jones Melling.

Michelle Tiffin, fundraising manager at Rossendale Hospice, expressed her gratitude for the support received during the event. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone at WHN Solicitors, the teams who took part, the sponsors, and Rossendale Golf Club for their continued support,” she remarked. Tiffin noted that reaching £96,000 through this initiative is a fantastic achievement that highlights the generosity of the local business community. She added, “As a charity, we receive just 25% of our funding from statutory sources, making the support of events like this vital to helping us continue delivering our care and services.”

With the momentum from this year's achievements, both WHN Solicitors and Rossendale Hospice are looking ahead, eagerly anticipating the possibility of celebrating the £100,000 milestone together next year.