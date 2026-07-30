WHN Solicitors expands their team significantly

Woodcocks Haworth & Nuttall (WHN) Solicitors, a prominent law firm in the North West, has announced the addition of Hasin Tariq Amin to strengthen their Commercial Property Dispute Resolution team. With an impressive eleven-year career in law, Hasin has been acknowledged in the Legal 500 guide as one of the top UK lawyers and legal firms. His expertise lies in providing advice to landlords, tenants, developers, and commercial property owners on various contentious property matters.

Amin's extensive background includes associate roles at two prominent international law firms in Manchester, alongside experience with reputable regional firms in both Manchester and Lancashire. His career highlights feature involvement in high-stakes cases, such as a five-day trial concerning wrongful forfeiture and relief from forfeiture, as well as a complex claim against a landlord relating to business income loss and lease breaches pertaining to a 1920s theatre that suffered a roof collapse during tenant renovations.

Based in WHN’s Bury office, Hasin will provide strategic, commercially-focused legal advice to clients throughout the North West. Daniel Long, director and head of commercial at WHN Solicitors, expressed his enthusiasm for Hasin’s addition, noting that "Hasin’s appointment is another exciting and significant step for WHN. He arrives with high-level expertise in commercial property disputes and landlord and tenant litigation, and a proven track record on complex matters." Long further stated that "Hasin has established a strong reputation in the industry already across Greater Manchester and Lancashire," highlighting his technical proficiency and personable approach as valuable assets for WHN clients.

Recognised as both an ‘Emerging Talent’ and ‘Rising Star’ by the Legal 500 and other lists, Hasin is a proud Manchester native who obtained his legal degree from Lancaster University. He expressed his enthusiasm for joining WHN by stating, “WHN’s reputation speaks for itself, and I am looking forward to delivering an exceptional service to clients as part of a highly experienced team." He also acknowledged the significance of joining a firm with strong community ties, saying, “Joining a firm with strong roots and long-established client relationships in both regions means a lot to me."