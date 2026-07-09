WHN Solicitors appoints new director

Woodcock Haworth and Nuttall (WHN) Solicitors has made a significant step in enhancing its employment law services with the appointment of Rudy Fendlen as Director and Head of Employment Law. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the firm’s support for businesses across the North West. Rudy joins WHN with a wealth of experience, advising owner-managed businesses on various employment law matters ranging from contracts, workplace procedures, and dispute resolution to handling Employment Tribunal claims. He is also adept at advising shareholders on employment disputes.

Positioned in WHN’s Bury office, Rudy will collaborate closely with the firm’s CEO and fellow employment law specialist, Michael Shroot. Together, they will lead the development of WHN’s employment law offering, catering to employers throughout Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and the wider North West. Before joining WHN, Rudy served as an employment law partner at regional law firm Rose Fendlen Law.

In expressing his enthusiasm for Rudy’s appointment, Michael Shroot remarked that “Rudy is an excellent addition to WHN and his appointment is an important step in our strategy to develop our employment law service for businesses and shareholders across the North West.” He added that Rudy’s extensive experience in advising owner-managed businesses, particularly those without dedicated in-house HR resources, will be invaluable. Shroot noted, “These businesses need practical, commercially focussed advice from lawyers who understand the pressures they face, whether that is having the right employment practices in place to avoid problems, or dealing with disputes in a robust and timely manner.”

Rudy echoed this sentiment, stating, “WHN has a reputation for putting the client first in everything it does and I was attracted by this, the firm’s ambition and supportive culture.” He acknowledged the current significant shifts in employment law, emphasising that the new Employment Rights Act highlights the necessity for businesses to maintain proper structures, legal processes, and documentation before issues arise. “The rules are changing quickly,” he warned.

He elaborated on the pressures faced by owner-managed businesses, explaining that “employment problems can quickly become disruptive, costly and time-consuming. They can also be hugely stressful for owners handling these issues. My focus is on giving clear and robust advice that helps them manage risk, resolve disputes quickly and free them up to focus on running and growing their business.”

Outside of his professional commitments, Rudy resides in Bolton and enjoys interests such as music, electric guitar, weightlifting, and running.