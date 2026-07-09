Whitehead Monckton supports Tenterden Cricket Club

Whitehead Monckton, a prominent law firm in Kent, has announced an exciting new sponsorship agreement with Tenterden Cricket Club. This partnership illustrates the firm’s dedication to supporting grassroots sport and community life across the region. Tenterden Cricket Club boasts a rich history in the town, having been part of its sporting tradition for generations and fostering a family-friendly atmosphere along with a vibrant junior section.

Marsha Marriner, Executive Board Director of Whitehead Monckton, expressed her enthusiasm for the new collaboration, saying, “this new 3-year sponsorship reflects our belief in investing in local initiatives that bring people together, promote wellbeing and create opportunities for players of all ages to thrive.” This sentiment aligns well with the objectives of both the law firm and the cricket club, which uniquely compliment each other through their shared heritage and community roots.

As players and supporters gather at the club’s Morghew Ground, they will notice the firm’s presence in various forms, such as advertisements on fixture cards and pitch covers, as well as on the cricket club’s website and social media platforms. Whitehead Monckton representatives will often be seen attending matches and participating in the regular business networking events hosted at the club, reinforcing the close ties between the two institutions.

Having recently achieved B Corp™ certification, Whitehead Monckton actively seeks to make a positive impact in the communities where it operates. By supporting grassroots sports like cricket, the firm contributes to creating opportunities, enhancing local relationships, and investing in the future generation. With offices dispersed across Maidstone, Canterbury, Ramsgate, London, and Tenterden, Whitehead Monckton aspires to reshape the perception of lawyers, positioning themselves as responsive and effective partners not only for their clients but for the local community as well.