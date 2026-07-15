When a claimant dies during personal injury proceedings
By Aimen Malik
A practical guide to substitution, probate, costs, and QOCS following a claimant's death during personal injury litigation
The death of a claimant during personal injury proceedings marks a pivotal shift in the procedural consequences and the progression of the claim. Historically, the common law regarded actions as ceasing upon death. However, this led to unfair outcomes such as wrongdoers escaping from liability. Due to the Law Reform (Miscellaneous provisions) Act 1934 (Law Reform) and the Fatal Accidents Acts 1976, this position has altered significantly. Specifically, in accordance with the Law Reform, where either party dies, the existing cause of action survives against or for the benefit of the estate of the deceased (s 1(4)).
What to do if your client (the claimant) dies midway through court proceedings?
If the matter is issued, it is vital that the death of the claimant is communicated to the Court so the proceedings are stayed until you have had an opportunity to make appropriate contact with the executors of the claimant’s estate, distinguish whether probate has been applied and/or granted and obtain the executors' instructions regarding the progression of the claim.
If probate has not been applied for, as the legal representative you may be required to obtain the grant of probate to advance the claim.
Part three of the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) grants the court extensive case management authority. When probate has been granted and in the event the executors wish to continue, they will need to be substituted for the deceased within the proceedings. To achieve this, an N244 Application notice must be filed with the appropriate court fee and the Grant of probate advising the Court of the executor’s interest in the matter under Practice Direction 19A & Part 19 of the Civil Procedure Rules.
The executors must be advised of the prospects of success in light of the claimant’s death. Consideration must be given to establishing liability in the deceased claimant’s favour due to the lack of cross-examination. It is therefore always essential to obtain early signed witness statements from the claimant so that the accident details are accurately captured.
Once the executors have agreed to proceed, the claim will proceed as per the Court’s direction with the executor, on behalf of the claimant’s estate, taking the claimant’s place.
In the instance the claim is not issued, a similar procedure is followed. The claimant’s solicitor must notify the defendants or insurers of the death and the claim is continued in that capacity.
In accordance with the Civil Procedure Rules 1998, in any proceedings against the estate:
“(a)the claimant shall, during the period of validity for service of the claim form, apply to the court for an order appointing a person to represent the deceased’s estate for the purpose of the proceedings or, if a grant of probate or administration has been made for an order that the personal representative of the deceased be made a party to the proceedings, and in either case for an order that the proceedings be carried on against the person appointed or, as the case may be, against the personal representative, as if he had been substituted for the estate;”.