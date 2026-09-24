What makes a transatlantic law firm merger work?

Transatlantic mergers of US and UK law firms are now a familiar, if still relatively infrequent, feature of the global legal market.

For many UK firms, the more obvious case for a US merger is growth. The US remains the deepest and most profitable legal market, particularly in high-end disputes, private equity, capital markets and technology.

A less obvious motivation may be the appeal of genuine presence at the heart of global client engagements. Larger clients increasingly buy legal services on a global basis and have little interest in why their UK counsel’s international platform does not include the US. Panel consolidation can also risk leaving UK-headquartered firms looking like providers of UK advice with some overseas support, rather than lead counsel on matters whose centre of gravity and highest-value work sit in the US.

Organic growth in the US is possible, but slow and expensive. Even major UK firms have found it difficult to build material scale in the US one team at a time, which helps explain the attraction of combinations such as A&O Shearman.

The US perspective: reach and diversification

For US firms, the logic is similar but not identical. Access to English law capability in finance, disputes and projects, and to a serious London presence, is now essential on many global mandates. European coverage and, in some cases, broader international reach are increasingly expected by major US corporates, sponsors and financial institutions, and some UK firms have historically been more active in establishing offices overseas.

A transatlantic merger can provide an established English law capability, a ready-made international network with local law expertise, and access to sectors and clients where the UK firm already has strong relationships.

Again, incremental organic growth is possible but demanding. A merger offers a faster way for a US firm to reposition itself as genuinely global.

Where a merger feels like the only option

There is also a pragmatic case. In mature markets, domestic organic growth is limited while salary and infrastructure costs continue to rise. AI is adding fee pressure and requiring significant investment in technology and delivery models, with uncertain returns. Some UK firms, particularly those with extensive networks in less profitable markets, may see access to a more lucrative US profit pool as a way of improving their economics.

In weaker combinations, financial distress can become a driver towards a merger; those deals rarely make the strongest foundations, not least because compressed timetables often defer rather than resolve the hard issues.

The meaning of merger

Transatlantic mergers sit along a spectrum of integration.

Shared brand and international networks

At one end are network-style structures in which firms share a name and some central functions but remain legally and financially separate. Partners belong to distinct local entities, profit pools remain segregated and remuneration is likely to vary significantly between regions.

This model, more common in the accounting sector, helps navigate tax and regulatory complexity and preserves local autonomy. It may also allow firms to test strategic and cultural fit before integrating further (though those further integration decisions may end up being deferred semi-indefinitely in some cases, despite best intentions at the outset). The trade-off is obvious: there is less likely to be a seamless global experience for clients, partners and staff, and questions may arise over investment, quality standards and consistent performance expectations.

Aligned strategy with governance "glue"

Between network models and full mergers sit structures with a single global strategy, shared leadership roles and integrated business services and systems. Separate entities and some economic independence may remain for tax or regulatory reasons, but the firms present more deliberately as one business to clients, partners and staff.

Fully integrated "one firm" mergers

At the other end are "one firm" mergers aiming for a central partnership or corporate vehicle, a largely unified profit pool and common governance. Their appeal is clear: stronger shared culture, easier cross-border resourcing and a more compelling proposition to clients and talent. The complexity is equally clear: financial alignment, tax and regulation, people performance management and differing profitability all require careful handling.

The merger of Taylor Wessing and Winston & Strawn to form Winston Taylor is a recent example of a fully integrated model, albeit one in which, for regulatory reasons, separate legal entities still operate in the UK and US.

First principles: what should firms be looking for?

Four core questions should come before structure and branding:

What client needs are you trying to meet that you cannot meet today?

Which practice areas genuinely require a transatlantic platform?

What economic profile are you willing to live with?

How much change can your partners and people realistically absorb?

From there, firms can articulate what they are looking for in a partner: complementary sector strengths, access to particular markets, cultural fit and brand positioning. Without this, merger discussions risk being driven by short-term opportunity rather than long-term strategy.

Do not overlook regulation

UK and US legal services regulation is relatively flexible in principle, at least where firms remain owned and controlled by lawyers. In practice, however, existing authorisations may not permit every aspect of a merger without regulatory consent.

Authorisation issues should therefore be considered early so that expectations are managed on timings and any gap between exchange and completion. For example, some merged firms have chosen to adopt LLPs registered in Delaware or other US states as their UK operating vehicle in order to benefit from aligned cash accounting between the US and UK merged firms or to sit outside the regime of the UK's Salaried Member Rules tests for self-employed tax status. This approach may require a new firm authorisation by the SRA, which is not a straightforward process.

It is worth bearing in mind that whilst the SRA and other regulators are generally pragmatic, they have finite resources.

Culture: assumptions and reality

Culture is often described as critical and then relegated to post-completion integration. In transatlantic mergers, it should be central.

At leadership level, alignment on strategy and values is crucial. Personal rapport helps, but it is temporary. What matters is a shared view of the merged firm’s market position and the behaviours it wants to reward.

Below that, cultural assumptions can diverge. US firms may assume that UK firms are more consensus-driven, less aggressive in performance management and more comfortable with lockstep economics. UK firms may assume US firms are more individualistic, more litigious in internal matters and quicker to hire and fire.

In London especially, associates' expectations on salary and bonus can become a flashpoint. After a merger or alignment, UK associates may expect pay and targets to move towards US levels, while US associates may expect softer targets or fear lower pay. If those expectations are not managed, resentment can build quickly. Similar tensions can arise over training, feedback, secondments and the path to partnership.

Partner remuneration reflects the same divide. Lockstep or narrow banding may signal stability and collaboration, whereas more performance-driven systems could be an indicator of greater individual accountability and flexibility. Merging firms need to be explicit about what will be rewarded in the combined business: billings, cross-selling, sector building, leadership or team play. They also need to be realistic about how much behavioural change they are asking for.

Planning for succession

Successful transatlantic mergers often depend on aligned founding leaders who are personally committed to making the deal work and brokering compromise.

However, personal alignment between the merged firm's initial management cannot sustain the firm for ever. Succession issues include:

Global leadership: how future leaders will be chosen, and whether both legacy firms will genuinely be represented equally;

how future leaders will be chosen, and whether both legacy firms will genuinely be represented equally; Partner promotions: whether promotion criteria and equity structures support the merged firm’s desired behaviours rather than falling back to a legacy approach; and

whether promotion criteria and equity structures support the merged firm’s desired behaviours rather than falling back to a legacy approach; and Next-generation culture: whether associates and junior partners are being socialised into one transatlantic firm or remain as two sub-cultures under a shared brand.

Succession needs to be part of the merger discussion from the start; otherwise, regional fiefdoms may begin to build when the founding cohort steps back from leadership.

Key takeaways

Three themes should stay in view throughout negotiation and integration. A merger is a multi-year programme, not a one-off event. Financial integration, including the alignment of partner and staff remuneration, is usually harder and more important than leaders expect. Long-term sector strategy, culture and succession matter at least as much as size.

Transatlantic mergers will remain an important feature of the UK and US legal markets, but they are not the only strategic option. The real question is whether a merger fits the firm’s strategy, economics and culture and whether the firm is ready for the changes required. Success is likely to turn less on a shared brand than on alignment of people, incentives and expectations.