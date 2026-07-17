What England’s World Cup defeat teaches litigators about momentum

The FIFA world cup semi-final between England and Argentina in Atlanta serves as a useful case study - one that resonates far beyond the pitch. For those of us navigating the adversarial landscape of litigation, the result offered a masterclass in the perils of “defensive litigation” and the transformative power of a pro-active, assertive approach.

The trap of defensive posturing

For 85 minutes, England played the role of the classic defensive litigant. After Anthony Gordon gave them the lead in the 55th minute, the tactical approach from Thomas Tuchel was to tighten the formation, absorb pressure and effectively play for the clock to run down.

In legal terms, this is the equivalent of a practitioner who considers that they are ahead in a case and plays to 'protect the lead.' They may stop pushing as aggressively for disclosure and focus solely on avoiding a 'mistake' - an unforced error.

The problem with this passive strategy is that it cedes the narrative. By retreating, England invited Argentina to dictate the tempo. When you stop creating pressure, you provide your opponent with the opportunity they need to reorganise, recover and ultimately, dismantle your position.

Just as Argentina found the space to equalize and then strike the winner, an opposing lawyer, when given the breathing room of a passive defence, will invariably find chinks in your armour.

Scaloni’s proactive philosophy

Contrast this with the approach of Lionel Scaloni, the head coach of Argentina. Even when trailing, Argentina never abandoned their objective. They kept their shape, rotated their players, and continued to probe, as England retreated. Scaloni did not play for a draw; he managed the game as if the victory was still there to be won.

In litigation, this is the hallmark of the proactive practitioner. A proactive strategy does not mean being reckless; it means maintaining a constant, calculated offensive pressure. You continue to press your advantage and seeking disclosure for the purpose of building the narrative of your case.

Proactive litigation requires: -