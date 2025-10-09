Wetherspoons and Morrisons have made headlines recently after they were required to pull some of their most popular offers due to new obesity regulations introduced by the UK Government. These new laws, firmly intended to tackle the pressing issue of childhood obesity, came into effect on October 1. One of the major changes includes a ban on “bottomless” drinks and a prohibition on “buy one get one free” offers on specific fizzy drinks.

The reaction from customers has not been positive, with many expressing their frustration over the loss of these deals. Iona Silverman, IP & Media Partner at national law firm Freeths, highlighted the significance of this moment in public health policy. She stated “The UK Government’s latest regulatory shake-up on less healthy foods marks a significant moment in public health policy.” The new legislation not only prohibits certain promotions in hospitality venues but also initiates a broader shift towards healthier food environments by discouraging marketing tactics known to promote overconsumption.

From 1 October 2025, multibuy promotions like “buy one, get one free” on unhealthier food items will be banned from supermarkets and shops, although restaurants and pubs are initially exempt. However, the rules on unlimited sugary drink refills apply universally. Additionally, from 5 January 2026, advertisements for less healthy food products will be prohibited before 9pm and in paid-for online contexts. These measures fundamentally aim to decrease obesity rates, primarily among children, and transform how healthcare approaches the issue from treatment to prevention.

Yet, while the Government's rationale centres on reducing impulsive purchasing that typically affects children and less affluent communities, there are fears these measures might merely serve as a superficial fix. Silverman articulates some of these concerns, indicating that while regulation could contribute to better public health, it may lead to complacency among policymakers: “It’s a visible, headline-grabbing intervention that may distract from deeper, arguably more impactful policies.”

She remarks that addressing more systemic issues, like child poverty and the quality of school meals, is critical for a long-term solution. Without significant improvements in education, access to nutritious food, and community investment, the effectiveness of these new regulations remains in question. The ban on sugary drink refills exemplifies this delicate balance between immediate action and the necessity for broader support structures in public health initiatives.

In summary, although these regulations signal a positive shift in health policy, for meaningful change, they must be accompanied by a more comprehensive and integrated strategy. Otherwise, the focus on tackling symptoms could overshadow the need to address the root causes of obesity.