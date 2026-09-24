Weil enhances private equity presence in Germany

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP has announced a significant expansion of its Private Equity practice in Germany with the addition of Dr. Olga Stürmer, who will join the Frankfurt office as a partner. Dr. Stürmer brings over a decade of experience advising leading international financial sponsors on a variety of private equity and M&A transactions, along with special situations driven by credit. With her arrival, Weil's German Private Equity practice, currently led by Dr. Sebastian Pauls and Dr. Kamyar Abrar, will see its partner count double to ten within just twelve months.

The Firm emphasises its commitment to expanding its footprint in the German market and the addition of Dr. Stürmer exemplifies this strategy. “Olga is an outstanding talent and a highly respected deal maker,” states Kamyar Abrar. He goes on to add, “We are firmly on the path to becoming the leading private equity practice in the German market, and with Olga we will take another major step toward that goal.”

Dr. Stürmer expressed her enthusiasm about joining Weil, remarking, “The German private equity market is evolving rapidly, and Weil has built an impressive team in a short amount of time.” She acknowledged the Firm's capabilities, mentioning that she is eager to “advise my clients, who recognize the quality of this platform, one of the best-integrated private equity teams across Europe and the U.S.”

Her addition is part of a broader initiative that has seen Weil's German platform accelerate its growth since the end of 2025. She will be the ninth partner joining the team during this period, reinforcing the Firm's determination to maintain this upward trajectory. Dr. Stürmer's expertise is expected to enhance the practice's ability to navigate complex private equity and strategic-M&A challenges.

On a global level, this new hire represents a pivotal development within Weil's Corporate Department. Recently, the Firm appointed Kyle Krpata and Michael Lubowitz as Co-Chairs of the Corporate Department, assuring clients of a comprehensive view of the deal market. Several new lateral hires are also expected to join the Firm soon, underscoring its commitment to delivering top-tier service to clients.

“Growing our German practice is a core pillar of our international strategy,” says Barry Wolf, Executive Partner of Weil. He believes that Dr. Stürmer's experience will align seamlessly with the Firm's global Private Equity platform, further solidifying the connections between its European and global practices. Wolf emphasises, “we are building a team that will connect the strength of our European and global practices even more closely, giving our clients seamlessly integrated advice.”

Weil's Private Equity practice is regarded as one of the elite market leaders in the industry, advising over 300 clients worldwide, and will continue to develop its reputation by attracting high-calibre talent like Dr. Stürmer.