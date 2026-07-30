Weightmans reports record growth in 2025/26

Weightmans has announced a remarkable performance for the financial year 2025/26, with revenue rising by 12% to £162m and net profit climbing by 17% to £17m. This year marks the firm's fifth consecutive year of growth, underscoring a robust response to its strategic initiatives. In light of this success, every employee at Weightmans will receive a £2,500 bonus in recognition of their contributions to the firm’s achievements.

The firm has also witnessed significant growth in international revenue, which saw an impressive 16% year-on-year increase. A key element of this has been the establishment of international desks alongside a strategic partnership with the Irish law firm Whitney Moore, enhancing Weightmans’ cross-border capabilities. The past year has been particularly significant for Managing Partner Sarah Walton, as it marks her initial tenure in this role. During this time, the firm revitalised its strategic vision and governance, appointing Caroline Johnson as Claims Director and Duncan Finch as Non-Executive Director.

With an eye on gender equality and inclusivity, Weightmans promoted two partners to equity partnership – Catriona Wolfenden in Product and Innovation and Jane Price as Client Partner for AIG. This development reflects the firm's commitment to innovation, cooperation, and superior client service. The expansion continued with the inauguration of a fresh office in Nottingham, further augmenting the firm's national presence.

In the new financial year, Weightmans has retained its momentum with strategic mergers involving Elborne Mitchell and Myton Law, amplifying its London and Leeds footprint while also enhancing capabilities in Scotland by introducing a specialist immigration team in Glasgow. Investments in technology have been a significant focus area, exemplified by partnerships with Verisk to launch Fraud Rely, a state-of-the-art anti-fraud platform, and with Clio Operate to implement a new management system throughout the firm.

Recognition for Weightmans' commitment to excellence remains steadfast, with 617 lawyers ranked across major legal guides such as Legal 500 and Chambers UK, in addition to 22 top-tier practice areas. With the addition of 26 lateral partners and the growth in trainees and apprentices, the firm now boasts a partnership of 265.

In reflecting on the firm’s successful year, Sarah Walton said, “This has been a landmark year for the firm. Delivering sustained growth in revenue, income and profit in a fast-changing market is a strong endorsement of our strategy and the strength of our client relationships.” She emphasised that the firm’s achievements were rooted in their dedication to clients, disciplined execution, and ongoing investment in their workforce and capabilities, stating, “What matters most is how we’ve achieved it – through a clear focus on clients, disciplined execution and continued investment in our people, our capability and our technology.”

The firm has also garnered external accolades for its corporate culture and commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Weightmans has been recognised as a UK Top Employer for the 19th consecutive time, achieving a top ten ranking by the Top Employers Institute and its highest-ever position in the Social Mobility Employer Index. Additionally, the firm received EcoVadis Gold status, signifying it ranks amongst the top 5% of firms globally for sustainability and is listed as one of the UK’s leading law firms for greenhouse gas performance in The Lawyer Emissions Tracker. Furthermore, multiple accolades highlight the firm's efforts toward inclusion, culminating in a Gold award at the Drum Awards for its ‘See the Possibility’ campaign.